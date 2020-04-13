Future of Military Radar Systems Market Along with Global Industry Size, Key Drivers, Major Manufactures and Regional Trends 2025

Global Military Radar Systems Market Research Report: Information by Platform (Airborne, Naval, Land, and Space-Based), Component (Antenna, Transmitter, Receiver, Duplexer, Display, Stabilization System, and Digital Signal Processor), Dimension (2D, 3D, and 4D), Frequency (VHF/UHF, L Band, S-Band, C Band, X Band, and Ku/K/Ka-Band), Range (Long, Medium, Short, and Very Short), Type, Application, and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America)—Forecast till 2025

Global Military Radar Systems Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2016-2021. The factors driving the market are growing demand of radar for airborne and maritime surveillance, to counter drug trafficking and illegal trespassing, and modification & upgradation of conventional radar systems. As per the MRFR analysis, factors restraining the market growth are defense budget cuts in several countries, high investment, feasibility issues, and technical and operational challenges. The development of COTS components and Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology are the emerging trend in the market. Technological innovation is the key parameter where vendors are spending in technology to improving efficiency and reliability. Americas to dominate the Global Military Radar Systems Market during the forecast period

APAC will have significant growth and is expected to grow at CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period.

Intended Audience

Military radar systems providers

Technology companies

Defense companies

Defense organizations

Naval organizations

Government authorities

Research institutes

Regulatory bodies

In Europe, several security and space programs have been initiated in partnership with major countries such as France, Germany, Italy and Spain.The European Space Agency and the German Aerospace center have invested in radar technology. This report includes a study of strategies of major market players in the Global Military Radar Systems Market are General Dynamics, Israel Aerospace Industries, Saab AB, Selex ES, Thales, ASELSAN, Boeing , Harris, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, and Terma.

Scope of Report This research report provides detailed insights, into various levels of analyses such industry analysis, market share analysis leading market players and their profiles. This report also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on emerging & high-growth segments and market conclusion. Together the market data comprise and discuss with the basic assessments on the competitive scenarios & strategies, of the Global Military Radar Systems Market, including the high-growth regions, countries and their political, economical and technological environments. Furthermore the project report also provides views over the historic market values as well as, pricing and cost analysis of the same.

Research Methodology

The market values and forecasts are derived using MRFR research methodology, which includes secondary research, primary interviews, data triangulation, and validation from an in-house data repository and statistical modeling tools.

Secondary Research

In this process, data is collected from various secondary sources, including annual reports, SEC filings, journals, government associations, aerospace & defense magazines, white papers, corporate presentations, company websites, and paid databases.

Primary Research

In this process, both the demand- and supply-side parties are interviewed to extract facts and insights into the market forecast, production, trends, and projected market growth. Industry stakeholders such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and marketing executives across the value chain are approached to obtain key information.

