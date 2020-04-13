Global and Regional Biostimulants Market Research Report 2014| Growth Forecast 2024

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Biostimulants Market – By Active Ingredient (Humic Acid & Fulvic Acid, Amino Acids, Microbial Stimulants, Seaweed Extracts, Vitamins, Biorationals), By Crop (Food Crops, Feed Crops, Fiber Crops, Oil Crops, Ornamental Crops, Industrial Crops), By Form (Dry & Liquid), By Application (Soil treatment, Seed treatment, Others) & Global Region – Market Value & Volume, Opportunity & Forecast 2014-2024” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Biostimulants Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The market research report demonstrates market dynamics which includes growth drivers, restraining factors and opportunities and trends spearheading current nature and future status of this market. Our general approach is to target several individuals with specific questions that we believed would satisfy our research objective. Further, to speed up the data collection process, we employed an online survey, delivered via email. The research team analyzed the results to identify potential opportunities and risks for the market.

In addition, the report offers recent industry activities and value chain analysis for the Biostimulants Market. Moreover, Porter’s Five Forces analysis demonstrates the five forces which include buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, the threat of new entrants, the threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in Biostimulants Market. Along with figures and tables, a market attractiveness and BPS analysis has been provided for every segment in the report.

The report analyses the market by geographies i.e. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America & Middle East & Africa. Further, the geographies are fragmented into the country and regional groupings:

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Segmentation:

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of global Biostimulants market with respect to following sub-markets:

Based on Active Ingredient

– Humic Acid & Fulvic Acid

– Amino Acids

– Microbial Stimulants

– Seaweed Extracts

– Vitamins

– Biorationals

Based on Crop

– Food Crops

– Feed Crops

– Fiber Crops

– Oil Crops

– Ornamental Crops

– Industrial Crops

Based on Form

– Dry

– Liquid

Based on Application

– Soil treatment

– Seed treatment

– Others

Competitive Landscape

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global Biostimulants market, market share and positioning of all the major players in the industry. The competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as company overview, financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, key facts, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development and other market activities).

The report includes profiles of leading companies in the global Biostimulants market. Some of the key players profiled include:

– Valagro

– Syngenta

– Novozymes

– Agrinos

– Biolchim S.p.A.

– Premier Tech Ltd.

– Agriculture Solutions Inc.

– West Coast Marine Bioprocessing, Corp.

– Italpollina S.p.A

– UPL

– Koppert Biological Systems

– Other Major & Niche Key Players

Table of Contents:



Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Biostimulants Market

3. Global Biostimulants Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Biostimulants Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2018

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Biostimulants Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2014-2024

9. Global Biostimulants Market Segmentation Analysis, By Active Ingredient

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Active Ingredient

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Active Ingredient

9.4. Humic Acid & Fulvic Acid

9.5. Amino Acids

9.6. Microbial Stimulants

9.7. Seaweed

9.8. Vitamins

9.9. Biorationals

10. Global Biostimulants Market Segmentation Analysis, By Crop

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Crop

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Crop

10.4. Food Crops

10.5. Feed Crops

10.6. Fiber Crops

10.7. Oil Crops

10.8. Ornamental Crops

10.9. Industrial Crops

11. BiorationalsGlobal Biostimulants Market Segmentation Analysis, By Form

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Form

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Form

11.4. Dry

11.5. Liquid

12. Global Biostimulants Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

12.4. Soil treatment

12.5. Seed treatment

12.6. Others

13. Geographical Analysis

13.1. Introduction

13.2. North America Biostimulants Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2014-2024

13.2.1. By Active Ingredient

13.2.2. By Crop

13.2.3. By Form

13.2.4. By Application

13.2.5. By Country

13.2.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user

13.2.5.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User

13.2.5.3. U.S. Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2014-2024

13.2.5.4. Canada Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2014-2024

13.3. Europe Biostimulants Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2014-2024

13.3.1. By Active Ingredient

13.3.2. By Crop

13.3.3. By Form

13.3.4. By Application

13.3.5. By Country

13.3.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.3.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.3.5.3. Germany Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2014-2024

13.3.5.4. United Kingdom Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2014-2024

13.3.5.5. France Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2014-2024

13.3.5.6. Italy Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2014-2024

13.3.5.7. Spain Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2014-2024

13.3.5.8. Russia Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2014-2024

13.3.5.9. Rest of Europe Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2014-2024

13.4. Asia Pacific Biostimulants Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2014-2024

13.4.1. By Active Ingredient

13.4.2. By Crop

13.4.3. By Form

13.4.4. By Application

13.4.5. By Country

13.4.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.4.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.4.5.3. China Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2014-2024

13.4.5.4. India Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2014-2024

13.4.5.5. Japan Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2014-2024

13.4.5.6. South Korea Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2014-2024

13.4.5.7. Indonesia Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2014-2024

13.4.5.8. Taiwan Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2014-2024

13.4.5.9. Australia Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2014-2024

13.4.5.10. New Zealand Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2014-2024

13.4.5.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2014-2024

13.5. Latin America Biostimulants Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2014-2024

13.5.1. By Active Ingredient

13.5.2. By Crop

13.5.3. By Form

13.5.4. By Application

13.5.5. By Country

13.5.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.5.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.5.5.3. Brazil Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2014-2024

13.5.5.4. Mexico Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2014-2024

13.5.5.5. Rest of Latin America Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2014-2024

13.6. Middle East & Africa Biostimulants Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2014-2024

13.6.1. By Active Ingredient

13.6.2. By Crop

13.6.3. By Form

13.6.4. By Application

13.6.5. By Country

13.6.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Geography

13.6.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Geography

13.6.5.3. GCC Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2014-2024

13.6.5.4. North Africa Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2014-2024

13.6.5.5. South Africa Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2014-2024

13.6.5.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2014-2024

Continue…



