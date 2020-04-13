Global and Regional Biostimulants Market Research Report 2014| Growth Forecast 2024
A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Biostimulants Market – By Active Ingredient (Humic Acid & Fulvic Acid, Amino Acids, Microbial Stimulants, Seaweed Extracts, Vitamins, Biorationals), By Crop (Food Crops, Feed Crops, Fiber Crops, Oil Crops, Ornamental Crops, Industrial Crops), By Form (Dry & Liquid), By Application (Soil treatment, Seed treatment, Others) & Global Region – Market Value & Volume, Opportunity & Forecast 2014-2024” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Biostimulants Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
The market research report demonstrates market dynamics which includes growth drivers, restraining factors and opportunities and trends spearheading current nature and future status of this market. Our general approach is to target several individuals with specific questions that we believed would satisfy our research objective. Further, to speed up the data collection process, we employed an online survey, delivered via email. The research team analyzed the results to identify potential opportunities and risks for the market.
In addition, the report offers recent industry activities and value chain analysis for the Biostimulants Market. Moreover, Porter’s Five Forces analysis demonstrates the five forces which include buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, the threat of new entrants, the threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in Biostimulants Market. Along with figures and tables, a market attractiveness and BPS analysis has been provided for every segment in the report.
The report analyses the market by geographies i.e. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America & Middle East & Africa. Further, the geographies are fragmented into the country and regional groupings:
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Segmentation:
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of global Biostimulants market with respect to following sub-markets:
Based on Active Ingredient
– Humic Acid & Fulvic Acid
– Amino Acids
– Microbial Stimulants
– Seaweed Extracts
– Vitamins
– Biorationals
Based on Crop
– Food Crops
– Feed Crops
– Fiber Crops
– Oil Crops
– Ornamental Crops
– Industrial Crops
Based on Form
– Dry
– Liquid
Based on Application
– Soil treatment
– Seed treatment
– Others
Competitive Landscape
The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global Biostimulants market, market share and positioning of all the major players in the industry. The competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as company overview, financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, key facts, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development and other market activities).
The report includes profiles of leading companies in the global Biostimulants market. Some of the key players profiled include:
– Valagro
– Syngenta
– Novozymes
– Agrinos
– Biolchim S.p.A.
– Premier Tech Ltd.
– Agriculture Solutions Inc.
– West Coast Marine Bioprocessing, Corp.
– Italpollina S.p.A
– UPL
– Koppert Biological Systems
– Other Major & Niche Key Players
Table of Contents:
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Biostimulants Market
3. Global Biostimulants Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global Biostimulants Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2018
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
8. Global Biostimulants Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2014-2024
9. Global Biostimulants Market Segmentation Analysis, By Active Ingredient
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Active Ingredient
9.3. BPS Analysis, By Active Ingredient
9.4. Humic Acid & Fulvic Acid
9.5. Amino Acids
9.6. Microbial Stimulants
9.7. Seaweed
9.8. Vitamins
9.9. Biorationals
10. Global Biostimulants Market Segmentation Analysis, By Crop
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Crop
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Crop
10.4. Food Crops
10.5. Feed Crops
10.6. Fiber Crops
10.7. Oil Crops
10.8. Ornamental Crops
10.9. Industrial Crops
11. BiorationalsGlobal Biostimulants Market Segmentation Analysis, By Form
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Form
11.3. BPS Analysis, By Form
11.4. Dry
11.5. Liquid
12. Global Biostimulants Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
12.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
12.4. Soil treatment
12.5. Seed treatment
12.6. Others
13. Geographical Analysis
13.1. Introduction
13.2. North America Biostimulants Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2014-2024
13.2.1. By Active Ingredient
13.2.2. By Crop
13.2.3. By Form
13.2.4. By Application
13.2.5. By Country
13.2.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user
13.2.5.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User
13.2.5.3. U.S. Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2014-2024
13.2.5.4. Canada Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2014-2024
13.3. Europe Biostimulants Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2014-2024
13.3.1. By Active Ingredient
13.3.2. By Crop
13.3.3. By Form
13.3.4. By Application
13.3.5. By Country
13.3.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
13.3.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
13.3.5.3. Germany Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2014-2024
13.3.5.4. United Kingdom Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2014-2024
13.3.5.5. France Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2014-2024
13.3.5.6. Italy Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2014-2024
13.3.5.7. Spain Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2014-2024
13.3.5.8. Russia Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2014-2024
13.3.5.9. Rest of Europe Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2014-2024
13.4. Asia Pacific Biostimulants Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2014-2024
13.4.1. By Active Ingredient
13.4.2. By Crop
13.4.3. By Form
13.4.4. By Application
13.4.5. By Country
13.4.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
13.4.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
13.4.5.3. China Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2014-2024
13.4.5.4. India Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2014-2024
13.4.5.5. Japan Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2014-2024
13.4.5.6. South Korea Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2014-2024
13.4.5.7. Indonesia Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2014-2024
13.4.5.8. Taiwan Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2014-2024
13.4.5.9. Australia Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2014-2024
13.4.5.10. New Zealand Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2014-2024
13.4.5.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2014-2024
13.5. Latin America Biostimulants Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2014-2024
13.5.1. By Active Ingredient
13.5.2. By Crop
13.5.3. By Form
13.5.4. By Application
13.5.5. By Country
13.5.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
13.5.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
13.5.5.3. Brazil Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2014-2024
13.5.5.4. Mexico Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2014-2024
13.5.5.5. Rest of Latin America Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2014-2024
13.6. Middle East & Africa Biostimulants Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2014-2024
13.6.1. By Active Ingredient
13.6.2. By Crop
13.6.3. By Form
13.6.4. By Application
13.6.5. By Country
13.6.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Geography
13.6.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Geography
13.6.5.3. GCC Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2014-2024
13.6.5.4. North Africa Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2014-2024
13.6.5.5. South Africa Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2014-2024
13.6.5.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Kilo Tons), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2014-2024
Continue…
