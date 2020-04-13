Global Human Capital Management (HCM) & Payroll Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
In this report, the Global Human Capital Management (HCM) & Payroll market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Human Capital Management (HCM) & Payroll market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Human Capital Management market is highly competitive, rapidly changing, and significantly affected by new product introductions and the market activities of other industry participants. Human Capital Management providers face competition from the customers’ internal information technology departments as well as Human Capital Management competitors. Human Capital Management service providers much provide a value-added product that is easy to install and cost effective.
In 2018, the global Human Capital Management (HCM) & Payroll market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Human Capital Management (HCM) & Payroll status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Human Capital Management (HCM) & Payroll development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
SAP
Automatic Data Processing (ADP)
Ultimate Software Group
Linkedin (Microsoft)
Oracle
Workday
Ceridian HCM
Kronos
Infor
Cornerstone OnDemand
Paycom Software
Sage
Epicor Software
Accenture
Workforce Software
Zenefits
Ramco Systems
EPAY Systems
PeopleStrategy
Pachex
Microsoft
Intuit
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Human Capital Management (HCM)
HCM Payroll
HCM Payroll Tax Withholding
Market segment by Application, split into
Small and Mediumsmall-sized Enterprises
Large-sized Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Human Capital Management (HCM) & Payroll status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Human Capital Management (HCM) & Payroll development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Human Capital Management (HCM) & Payroll are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
