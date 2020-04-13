In this report, the Global Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems Market Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems Market Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Antilock Braking System (ABS) is an anti-lock Braking System and can be installed on any motorcycle with hydraulic brakes.As the term implies, the ABS system is used to prevent the wheel from being forced to lock when braking suddenly.Locking wheels and skidding are a major cause of road accidents, especially on wet or dusty roads.Research shows that motorcycle ABS can effectively reduce traffic accidents by 31%.

The market of motorcycle ABS system has developed rapidly in the past few years, and the ABS installation rate has increased significantly. As an important market for motorcycles, India has also implemented ABS regulations since 2018, which will bring greater impetus to the development of the motorcycle ABS market.

The global Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems market is valued at 545.6 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2489.9 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bosch

Continental

Nissin

BWI

ADVICS

BMW

Honda

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Single channel ABS

Multi-channel ABS

Multi-channel ABS accounted for over 73% of the market in 2016. Cheaper single-channel ABS will gain greater development in the asia-pacific region.

Segment by Application

Front Loading

After Loading

The front-loading market had a larger share over 90% in 2016.

The after-loading market is expected to grow even faster in the coming years.

