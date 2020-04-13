In this report, the Global New Energy Vehicles Market Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global New Energy Vehicles Market Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

New Energy Vehicles is one kind of new vehicle which utilizes the unconventional fuel as the power source integrating the advanced technology of the power control and drive section.

The most important technology of the new energy vehicle is in the battery. The battery’s power density is relative low, it can’t meet the consumer’s demand.The major manufacturers of the global new energy automobile industry are TOYOTA, Nissan, Tesla, Mitsubishi, GM, Ford, etc., and the production and consumption regions are mainly concentrated in Japan and Europe.

The global New Energy Vehicles market is valued at 57570 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 149930 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on New Energy Vehicles volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall New Energy Vehicles market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

TOYOTA

Nissan

Tesla

Mitsubishi

GM

Ford

BMW

Renault

Volvo

Mercedes-Benz

Volkswagen

Honda

FIAT

BYD

Chery

ZOTYE

Yutong

BAIC

King-long

Zhong Tong

Geely

SAIC

JAC

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

HEV

PHEV

EV

The HEV will occupy most part of the production in future.

Segment by Application

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

In 2018, New Energy VehiclesPassenger Vehicle dominated the market, with a share of over 90%.

