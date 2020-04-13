Global Social Analytics Applications Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
In this report, the Global Social Analytics Applications market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Social Analytics Applications market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Social analytics is the process of collecting, measuring, analyzing and interpreting the results of interactions and associations among people, topics and ideas from social media sources. This market examines social analytics solutions covering social filtering, text analytics, sentiment analysis, image analysis and public-facing social media analytics. It focuses on solutions that derive at least 60% of their revenue from Software versus solutions that are mainly based on consulting services
In 2018, the global Social Analytics Applications market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Social Analytics Applications status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Social Analytics Applications development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Hootsuite
Cision
Mention
Socialbakers
Sprinklr
Khoros
Clarabridge
Synthesio
Adobe
Salesforce
Microsoft
NetBase
Oracle
Brandwatch
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-Based
On-Premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises(1000+ Users)
Medium-Sized Enterprise(499-1000 Users)
Small Enterprises(1-499 Users)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Social Analytics Applications status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Social Analytics Applications development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Social Analytics Applications are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
