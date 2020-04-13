Grand Mal Seizure Market Size Overview to 2023 – Key News, Factors Influencing Demand, Challenges and Leading Companies Data by MRFR

Epilepsy is a group of neurological disorders characterized by brief, involuntary episodes of vigorous shaking of a part or complete body, which may cause loss or disturbance of consciousness. About 24 million people around the globe in 2015 had epilepsy and grand mal seizures was the most common among the patients. Grand mal seizures or tonic/clonic seizures are a type of generalized seizures, which affect the entire brain and are the most common type of epileptic seizures. The factors causing grand mal seizures are-neurotransmitter imbalances-which are also influenced by fatigue, lack of sleep, hypertension, stress, intense lighting, rapid motion, blood sugar level, anxiety, etc.

The market for grand mal seizures will respond very positively for any novel acting drug molecules due to poor efficacy and efficiency of the available drugs. The Gamma Aminobutyric Acid Modulators and ion channel blockers hold the largest market share but the sizeable segment of patients respond very poorly to these drugs. The market for grand mal seizures also undergoes from the high cost of clinical trials and extensive post market surveillance. Most of the drugs also have very similar mechanism of action, which assures the introduction of novel drugs with a different mechanism of action, will acquire maximum share, and achieve leading position at minimum marketing cost. The support for drug research and awareness created by the social and government bodies is also expected to help the global grand mal seizures market.

A significant growth in sensitivity towards patient safety and regulatory compliance may hamper the market growth, especially, in the US. Furthermore, due to rising stringency of FDA such as pre-market approval and focus on evidence for efficacy, efficiency as well as patient safety may slow the growth of the market.

Key Players for Global Grand Mal Seizure Market

Key players profiled in the report are Pfizer, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., UCB Celltech, Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Sanofi, Shire Pharmaceuticals Limited, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Segments for Global Grand Mal Seizure Market

The global grand mal seizure market has been segmented on the basis of drug generation, drug class, surgery, diagnosis, and end users. Based on drug generation, the market has been segmented as first generation, second generation, and third generation. Based on the drug class, the market has been segmented as barbiturates, hydantoin, cyclic gaba analogues, phenyltriazine, iminostilbenes, aliphatic carboxylic acid, benzodiazepines, and others. Based on the surgery, the market has been segmented as resective surgery, multiple subpial transection, hemispherectomy, corpus callosotomy, and others. Based on the diagnosis, the market has been segmented as electroencephalogram (EEG), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), blood tests, and others. Based on the end users, the market has been segmented as hospitals, neurological centers, academic and research center, and others.

Regional Analysis for Global Grand Mal Seizure Market

The Americas accounts for the significant market share owing to extensive use of medications and greater expenditure on the health care. Additionally, the fastest uptake of new technology and drugs in the US drives the global grand mal seizures market. The concentration of the major medical diagnostic device manufacturers in the developed regions is also adding fuel to the market. Europe is the second largest market due to a high disposable income and rising awareness about the grand mal seizures.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly and China and India are likely to lead the market during the forecast period.

Gulf nations, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, drive the Middle East & African market. The African region is expected to witness a moderate growth owing to poor economic and political conditions and poor healthcare development.

