IBM Watson Services Market size, trends, opportunity & forecast by 2023

KD market research provides a forecast for global IBM Watson Services Market for a span of 6 years i.e. between 2018 and 2023. In terms of value, market is going to register a 33.8% CAGR during the forecast years. The provided research provides the market trends and dynamics across seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and Middle East & Africa. These regions influence both current and future status for IBM Watson Services Market over the forecast period.

IBM Watson Services research provides a detailed analysis of its global market and insights that is sole reason behind the popularity of IBM Watson Services technology and its advantages. The report covers detailed analysis of key industry drivers, challenges, market trends as well as market structure. The report has been segregated on the basis of Services and End Use Industry. This research also provides an assessment of key stakeholders and their strategies that helps them to succeed in business.

In addition, the market is anticipated to reach USD 14.8 Billion by the end of 2023, driven by ongoing demand for cognitive computing in various industries. In addition, effective and process downtime features of IBM Watson is expected to fuel the market adoption in the upcoming years.

Classification of IBM Watson Services is based on Services and End Use Industry. On the basis of Services market is sub segmented into AI Assistant, Data, Knowledge, Vision, Speech, Language, Empathy. On the basis of End Use Industry market is sub segmented into BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Pharmaceutical, Telecommunication, Others.

Report provides detailed analysis for every segment in terms of market size for the IBM Watson Services Market across different regions. This section also provides a deep analysis that covers key trends of the industry.

Coming to next segment, report provides an analysis of IBM Watson Services Market for global countries in the region. It covers a market overview for 2018-2023 and gives probable forecast with the context of IBM Watson Services market. This also covers new technological development and their role in the market. The research covers the pivotal trends within countries contributing to growth of the market, as well as analyses the factors due to which drivers impact the market in each region. Key regions and countries included in this report includes North America (U.S. & Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe), APAC (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific) and MEA (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa).

This report evaluates the current scenario and the growth objective of the IBM Watson Services Market across various regions globally for the period 2018 –2023. We have considered 2017 as the base year and provided data for the remaining 12 months.

As already mentioned, the global IBM Watson Services Market is divided into a number of segments. All segments in terms of Services, End Use Industry and different regions are examined in terms of base points to understand the relative contributions of each segments to market growth. This detailed level of facts & information is essential for the identification of various key factors in the global IBM Watson Services market.

In the final section of the report, we have included a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the IBM Watson Services market, and key differentiators. This section is mainly designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the IBM Watson Services supply chain and the main competitors for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on the in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the IBM Watson Services market. Some of the key competitors covered in the report are IBM Corp., Accenture PLC, TCS Ltd, KPMG International, Deloitte, Capgemini SE, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, DXC Technology, Other Major & Niche Players.

By Services

– AI Assistant

– Data

– Knowledge

– Vision

– Speech

– Language

– Empathy

By End Use Industry

– BFSI

– Healthcare

– Manufacturing

– Pharmaceutical

– Telecommunication

– Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major and niche market players such as

– IBM Corp.

– Accenture PLC

– TCS Ltd

– KPMG International

– Deloitte

– Capgemini SE

– Tech Mahindra

– Wipro

– DXC Technology

– Other Major & Niche Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.

