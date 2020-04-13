India Online Food Delivery Market Outlook and Growth Forecasted By 2023

A new market research report on the India Online Food Delivery market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the India growing-up market. The India Online Food Delivery analysis is broken down on different segmentation .

The meaning of foodtech has evolved over the years. Earlier, it referred to food processing and the technology used for its manufacturing. Now, it pertains to the online food ordering and delivery services market. Adequate funding and investments in this market space have enabled companies to provide online food delivery services that have never been seen before.

The popularity of online food delivery service can be attributed to the several benefits it provides, such as food delivered to the doorstep of the customer, various payment options, attractive discounts, rewards, and cashback offers. Restaurants and cafes also find it profitable to sell their food through online mediums since it reduces a significant amount of operational overheads. College students, working couples and office goers are the key target audience of foodtech companies.

More than 80% of the orders that come on these online food delivery platforms are from the top five Indian cities, out of the 20 where they are active. The report online food delivery market in India (2018-2023) takes a look at the current market scenario, its segmentations, drivers and deterrents of growth, investments, the competitive landscape, and recent developments.

Key growth factor:

– Higher disposable income, families with Double-Income-No-Kids (DINKS), a greater number of people with access to internet, and increased smartphone are some of the major factors that are leading to the growth of the online food delivery market in India.

Key players:

– Foodpanda, Swiggy, Faasos, and Zomato are currently among the top-rated food ordering aggregators operating in the Indian market.

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Executive summary

Chapter 2: Socio-economic indicators

Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Online food delivery market definition

3.2. India foodtech market definition and structure

Chapter 4: Indian online food delivery market – overview

4.1. Online food delivery market size and growth forecast – value-wise

4.2. Player-wise financial performance comparison

4.2.1. Sales

4.2.2. Losses

4.3. Average daily orders of major food aggregators

4.3.1. Zomato

4.3.2. Swiggy

4.3.3. Foodpanda

4.3.4. UberEats

4.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 5: Indian online food delivery market – segmentation

5.1. Cuisine-wise

5.1.1. Fast food

5.1.2. Indian food

5.1.3. Italian food

5.1.4. Others

5.2. Food ordering method-wise

5.2.1. Web

5.2.2. Mobile

5.3. Player-wise

5.3.1. Swiggy

5.3.2. Zomato

5.4. City-wise

5.4.1. Bengaluru

5.4.2. Mumbai

5.4.3. Delhi

5.4.4. Pune

5.4.5. Kolkata

5.4.6. Hyderabad

5.4.7. Chennai

5.4.8. Others

Chapter 6: Key growth drivers of the market

Chapter 7: Key deterrents to the growth of the market

Chapter 8: Major investments in the market

Chapter 9: Competitive landscape

9.1. Bundl Technologies Private Limited

9.1.1. Corporate information

9.1.2. Business description

9.1.3. Products & services

9.1.4. Key people

9.1.5. Financial snapshot (total income, net profit/loss)

9.1.6. Key ratios

9.1.7. Business segments, geographic segments

9.2. Zomato Media Private Limited

9.2.1. Corporate information

9.2.2. Business description

9.2.3. Products & services

9.2.4. Key people

9.2.5. Financial snapshot (total income, net profit/loss)

9.2.6. Key ratios

9.2.7. Business segments, geographic segments

9.3. Pisces Eservices Private Limited

9.3.1. Corporate information

9.3.2. Business description

9.3.3. Products & services

9.3.4. Key people

9.3.5. Financial snapshot (total income, net profit/loss)

9.3.6. Key ratios

9.3. Business segments, geographic segments

9.4. Faaso’s Food Services Private Limited

9.4.1. Corporate information

9.4.2. Business description

9.4.3. Products & services

9.4.4. Key people

9.4.5. Financial snapshot (total income, net profit/loss)

9.4.6. Key ratios

9.4.7. Business segments, geographic segments

9.5. Foodvista India Private Limited

9.5.1. Corporate information

9.5.2. Business description

9.5.3. Products & services

9.5.4. Key people

9.5.5. Financial snapshot (total income, net profit/loss)

9.5.6. Key ratios

9.5.7. Business segments, geographic segments

9.6. Food Panda

9.6.1. Corporate information

9.6.2. Business description

9.6.3. Products & services

9.6.4. Key people

9.6.5. Financial snapshot (total income, net profit/loss)

9.6.6. Key ratios

9.6.7. Business segments, geographic segments

9.7. UberEats

9.7.1. Corporate information

9.7.2. Business description

9.7.3. Products & services

9.7.4. Key people

9.7.5. Financial snapshot (total income, net profit/loss)

9.7.7. Key ratios

9.7.8. Business segments, geographic segments

Chapter 10: Recent developments

Chapter 11: Appendix

a. Research methodology

b. Assumptions

c. About Netscribes Inc

