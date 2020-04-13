Latest Research report on Asia-Pacific Nutritional Supplement Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A new market research report on the Asia-Pacific Nutritional Supplement market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the Asia-Pacific growing-up market. The Asia-Pacific Nutritional Supplement analysis is broken down on different segmentation levels including Market By type, By end-user.



The Asia-Pacific nutritional supplement market was worth USD 44.02 Bn in 2017. This market is expected to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 14.63% from the period of 2018 to 2023. Personalized nutrition is emerging as a major trend in this market. Growing awareness about the need for nutritional supplements in China and India is acting in favour of the market.

Get Report Sample Copy @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/3283



By type of ingredients, the market is segmented Vitamins, Proteins, Amino acids, Enzymes and Botanicals supplements. Botanicals supplements has the highest share in Asia-Pacific in 2018.

By end-user, the market is segmented into Infants and Adults.

By countries, the market is divided into China, India, Japan and Others (Rest of Asia-Pacific).

Key growth factors

Increased consumer awareness regarding the benefits of dietary supplements and wide product availability are some of the major drivers in Asia-Pacific. Increase in the disposable income allows people to spend more on nutritional supplements. The use of traditional herbal supplements such as tulsi, aswagandha and turmeric due to their medicinal benefits is also a key driver for this market.

Threats and key players

Lack of awareness about the dosage of nutritional supplements and strict government regulations and guidelines is considered to be one of the challenges for this market.

The key players operating in the Asia-Pacific nutritional supplement market are Abbott Nutritionals, GlaxoSmithKline, Amway Asia-Pacific Ltd , Bayer AG and Arkopharma Laboratories.

Access Complete Research Report with TOC @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/asia-pacific-nutritional-supplement-market

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Executive summary

1.1 Market scope and segmentation

1.2 Key questions answered in this study

1.3 Executive summary

Chapter 2: Asia-Pacific nutritional supplement market – market overview

2.1. Asia-Pacific market overview – market trends, market attractiveness analysis, country-wise market revenue (USD)

2.2. Asia-Pacific – market drivers and challenges

2.3. Value chain analysis – nutritional supplement market

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces analysis

2.5. Market segmentation based on type of ingredients (Vitamins, Proteins, Amino acids , Enzymes and Botanicals)

2.5. a. Vitamins supplement revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.5. b. Proteins supplement revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.5. c. Amino acids supplement revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.5. d. Enzymes supplement revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.5. e. Botanicals supplement revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.5. f. Market segmentation by type of ingredients – Growth drivers

2.5. g. Market segmentation by type of ingredients – Key challenges

2.6. Market segmentation based on End-user (Infants and Adults) Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn).

2.6. a. Growth drivers and key challenges

2.7. Major country penetration

Chapter 3. China nutritional supplement market

3.1. China market overview – market trends, market attractiveness analysis, country-wise market revenue (USD)

3.2. Market segmentation based on type of ingredients (Vitamins, Proteins, Amino acids, Enzymes and Botanicals)

3.2. a. Vitamins supplement revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.2. b. Proteins supplement revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.2. c. Amino acids supplement revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.2. d. Enzymes supplement revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.2. e. Botanicals supplement revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.2. f. Market segmentation by type of ingredients – Growth drivers

3.2.g. Market segmentation by type of ingredients – Key challenges

3.3. Market segmentation based on End-user (Infants and Adults) Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn).

3.3. a. Growth drivers and key challenges

Chapter 4. India nutritional supplement market

4.1. India market overview – market trends, market attractiveness analysis, country-wise market revenue (USD)

4.2. Market segmentation based on type of ingredients (Vitamins, Proteins, Amino acids, Enzymes and Botanicals)

4.2. a. Vitamins supplement revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.2. b. Proteins supplement revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.2. c. Amino acids supplement revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.2. d. Enzymes supplement revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.2. e. Botanicals supplement revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.2. f. Market segmentation by type of ingredients – Growth drivers

4.2. g. Market segmentation by type of ingredients – Key challenges

4.3. Market segmentation based on End-user (Infants and Adults) Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn).

4.3. a. Growth drivers and key challenges

Chapter 5. Japan nutritional supplement market

5.1. Japan market overview – market trends, market attractiveness analysis, country-wise market revenue (USD)

5.2. Market segmentation based on type of ingredients (Vitamins, Proteins, Amino acids, Enzymes and Botanicals)

5.2. a. Vitamins supplement revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.2. b. Proteins supplement revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.2. c. Amino acids supplement revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.2. d. Enzymes supplement revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.2. e. Botanicals supplement revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.2. f. Market segmentation by type of ingredients – Growth drivers

5.2. g. Market segmentation by type of ingredients – Key challenges

5.3. Market segmentation based on End-user (Infants and Adults) Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn).

5.3. a. Growth drivers and key challenges

Chapter 6. Others (Rest of Asia-Pacific) nutritional supplement market

6.1. Others (Rest of Asia-Pacific) market overview – market trends, market attractiveness analysis, country-wise market revenue (USD)

6.2. Market segmentation based on type of ingredients (Vitamins, Proteins, Amino acids, Enzymes and Botanicals)

6.2. a. Vitamins supplement revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

6.2. b. Proteins supplement revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

6.2. c. Amino acids supplement revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

6.2. d. Enzymes supplement revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

6.2. e. Botanicals supplement revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

6.2. f. Market segmentation by type of ingredients – Growth drivers

6.2. g. Market segmentation by type of ingredients – Key challenges

6.3. Market segmentation based on End-user (Infants and Adults) Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn).

6.3. a. Growth drivers and key challenges

Continue @…



Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/3283



About Us:



KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.



Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Read More News: https://marketnewsbizz.com

https://marketresearchtab.com

https://kdmarketinsightsblog.com