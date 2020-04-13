Latest Research report on Spirulina Extracts Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A new market research report on the global Spirulina Extracts market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the global growing-up market. The global Spirulina Extracts analysis is broken down on different segmentation levels including Market By Form, By Application.



Global spirulina extracts market accounted for USD 198.7 million in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD 273.2 million in 2023, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% between 2017 and 2023.

Growth Drivers & Barriers

Rising consumer awareness for natural food as compared to synthetic food is anticipated to drive the growth of spirulina extracts market. Further, with health-promoting properties of natural food colors is also believed to positively impact the growth of the market. Moreover, food industry is witnessing the demand for clean label products which bodes well for the growth of spirulina extract market.

Favorable government regulations in many developed nations such as U.S. are supplementing the growth of the market. Further, growing demand for blue color mainly in confectionery products, desserts and beverages is set to spearhead the spirulina extracts market.

On the contrary, high cost of spirulina extracts is projected to hamper the growth of the market. Addition to that, spirulina extract is less stable under the effect the light. This factor is also believed to negatively impact the growth of the market.

Regional Outlook:

In the terms of geography, the spirulina extracts market is analyzed into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is slated to account for highest percentage of market share in overall spirulina extracts market during the forecast period. U.S. accounted for major market share in North America spirulina extracts market. Europe spirulina extracts market accounted for second position in overall spirulina extracts market in 2017.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of spirulina extracts market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Form

– Powder

– Liquid

By Application

– Dietary Supplements & Nutraceutical

– Confectionary

– Cosmetics

– Bio-fertilizer & Aquaculture Feed

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as;

– DDW The Color House

– Chr. Hansen A/S

– DIC Corporation

– Naturex S.A.

– Cargill, Inc.

– Sensient Technologies Corporation

– GNT Group, Roha Dyechem Pvt. Ltd.

– Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd.

– Hydrolina Biotech Private Limited

– Algene Biotech

– Others Major and Niche Key Players

