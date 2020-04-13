Solid State Battery Market Growth Drivers, Developments, Technology and Future Trends 2018-2025

A fresh report titled “Solid State Battery Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Solid State Battery Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

Solid state battery is a technology, which utilizes both solid electrodes and solid electrolytes. It is an ideal substitute of conventional lithium-ion battery. It is comparatively smaller and cheaper as compared to current liquid-based lithium-ion batteries. Also, the current lithium-ion batteries are flammable and create a lot of heat. Getting rid of the liquid electrolyte used in today lithium-ion batteries results in higher energy density, faster charging times, and lesser need for battery cooling. Thus, manufacturers focus on developing and using batteries containing solid electrolyte to prevent leakage and attain higher energy density and faster charging time. In 2014, Sakti3 announced the production of a battery, which are expected to feature twice the density as compared to conventional batteries, and are cost-effective. Several other industry giants have also started developing solid state batteries that can be used for different applications. Volkswagen has made a major investment in California solid-state battery startup Quantum Scape, to begin production of solid-state batteries for electric vehicle by 2025.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of Solid State Battery market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Type

– Thin-film

– Portable

By Capacity

– Less than 20 mAh

– Between 20 mAh and 500 mAh

– 500 mAh and above

By Application

– Consumer and Portable Electronics

– Electric Vehicle

– Energy Harvesting

– Wearable and Medical Devices

– Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

This study also provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape for the year 2018. Key players profiled in the report includes Cymbet Corporation, Seeo Inc. (Robert Bosch GmbH subsidiary), StmicroElectronics N.V., Toyota Motor Corporation, Sakti3 Inc. (Dyson Ltd subsidiary), and Brightvolt, Inc. The other key players include Excellatron Solid State, LLC, Infinite Power Solution, Inc., Planar Energy Devices, Inc., QuantumEscape, Altairnano, and Solid Power, Inc.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.3.1. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.1.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Threat of new entrants

3.3.4. Threat of substitutes

3.3.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.4. Top player positioning, 2017

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in application of solid state batteries

3.5.1.2. Rise in need for solid state battery in electric vehicles

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Complex manufacturing process

3.5.2.2. High cost of solid state batteries

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Increase in investment in solid state battery market

3.6. Solid polymer electrolyte market

3.6.1. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 4: SOLID STATE BATTERY MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Thin film

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Portable battery

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

Continue…

