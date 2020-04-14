2019 Market Research Report on Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Industry
In this report, the 2019 Market Research Report on Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Industry market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. 2019 Market Research Report on Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Industry market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market by product type and applications/end industries.
The global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market is valued at 15106.27 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 20603.62million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.96% between 2018 and 2026.
The major players in global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market include
Table Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Volume and Value by Manufacturers
Qualcomm
TI
Dialog
ON Semi
NXP
MediaTek Inc.
Renesas
STMicroelectronics
Analog Devices
Toshiba
Infineon
Microchip
Maxim
ROHM
Skyworks
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering
Table Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Volume (M Units) and Value (Revenue: Million USD) by Regions
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
On the basis of product, the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market is primarily split into
Voltage Regulators
Integrated ASSP Power Management ICs
Battery Management ICs
Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Automotive
Consumer Electronics
Industrial & Healthcare
Telecom & Networking
Others
