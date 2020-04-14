Hi-Tech Medical Devices Market 2019 Worldwide Segmentation, Industry Size, Share, Future Growth Till 2023

Segmental Analysis:

MRFR in their analysis of the global hi-tech medical devices market reported segmentation by products and application. The segmentation is quite extensive with figures both based on volume-wise and value-wise understanding of the market.

By products, the hi-tech medical devices market can be segmented into tablets, smartwatches, smartphones, virtual reality sets, fitness trackers, and others. The fitness tracker segment is getting substantial traction due to growing health awareness and the sleek & attractive design of products.

Application-wise, the hi-tech medical devices market can be segmented into headband, handheld, clip, strap, shoe sensors, bracelet, and others. The show sensors are becoming popular owing to several shoe manufacturing companies stepping into revamp designs and reshape the way consumers are looking at shoes.

Competitive Landscape:

Influential market players are developing strategies to impact the hi-tech medical devices market considerably. Their tactical moves often include merger, acquisition, product launch, innovation, collaboration, and other methods. Companies influencing hi-tech medical devices market, as per MRFR report, are Apple Inc., Google Inc., Adidas AG, Nike, Sony Corporation, Sony, Xiaomi, Virtual-Realties Limited, and CAE Healthcare.

In April 2019, the U.K. Space Agency donated more than USD 1.3 million to researchers to bring close two different technologies to detect cancer. Researchers were asked to develop a machine based on the model of stargazing in distant galaxies to find out traces of cancer in the body. They were asked to create 3D X-ray machine that would help in the detection. Experts are expecting that the Adaptix 3D X-ray machine would get an uplift in the process.

Hi-Tech Medical Devices Market Overview:

The healthcare sector is enjoying strong support from technologies for quite a long time now. However, the sector has also experienced the dire need for constant monitoring due to which technological equipment are fast becoming necessary. Hi-tech medical devices are providing that sort of support where the constant monitoring with some wearable devices has become a reality and they deliver near-perfect results. These could save valuable time in detection and provide an extra edge in treatment.

Several market factors are to impact the hi-tech medical devices market in the coming years. Sleek designs and popularity among the young generation are factors expected to promote the market substantially. Inclusion of IoT, integration of 5G technologies, and surge in demand to stay in shape by doing workout or cutting down sugar are going to provide the hi-tech medical devices market with unprecedented thrust. Emerging economies are also going to be of value in the upcoming strategic decisions for the important market players.

Regional Analysis:

MRFR, in an analysis based on regions, included, namely, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The detailed report targets growth pockets and attempts to unearth them for a better market expansion.

The region to benefit the most from technological advancement is North America. Superior infrastructure, robust technological support, constant innovation from research & development, substantial boost from buyers who are quite ready to adopt any new technology are among many reasons that can guarantee substantial growth for the market.

The APAC market is expected to gain remarkable thrust owing to several emerging economies opening their doors to innovations. In a bid to revamp the existing infrastructures, these countries are inviting in expert players to increase their market proliferation. Most of these devices are available at a reasonable price and rising disposable income is pushing people into buying products like that. The market is all set to gain from technologically advanced medical devices, rising demand for home healthcare, and surge in investment regarding healthcare sector. Europe is also going to enjoy significant traction owing to their investment plans chalked by both government and private investors. However, the MEA market would suffer more due to the lack of awareness, low penetration of advanced technology and poor healthcare facilities. But better healthcare system in the Middle East could steer away the regional market from any kind of long-time sluggishness.

