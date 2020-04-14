According to New Market Report ASEAN Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market is to Witness Highest Growth in near future Forecast 2018-2025

KD Market Insights has published a new report on ASEAN Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market analysis and forecast 2018-2025. The report comprises of ASEAN Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market size, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends which are spearheading current nature and future status of the market.

The ASEAN blood pressure monitoring devices market was valued at $31.5 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $53.3 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2018 to 2025. In terms of volume, the ambulatory BP monitors segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.9% from 2018 to 2025.

Blood pressure is considered as one of the main risk factors for chronic heart diseases. Blood pressure monitoring devices are used to track a patientâ€™s blood pressure prior to or during patient care. Technological advancements in the field of medical devices and ban on use of mercury-based BP monitors in the developed economies have fueled the development of digital BP monitors and ambulatory BP monitors. Advanced BP monitors allow the patient to easily monitor the blood pressure at home, or at the site of medical emergency.

Factors such as increase in geriatric population, rise in inclination toward home monitoring, and surge in prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disorders and obesity, drive the market in ASEAN countries. In addition, rise in the aging population, sedentary lifestyles, and emergence of advanced technologies also contribute to the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness regarding hypertension among patients in ASEAN countries is expected to hamper the market growth.

The ASEAN blood pressure monitoring devices market is segmented based on product and country. Based on product, the market is divided into aneroid BP monitors, digital BP monitors and ambulatory BP monitors. The ambulatory BP monitors segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.9% (in terms of volume) from 2018 to 2025. By region, it is analyzed across Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Indonesia, and rest of ASEAN countries.

By Product

– Aneroid Monitors

– Digital BP Monitors

– Ambulatory BP Monitoring Devices

By Country

– Malaysia

– Kuala Lumpur

– George Town of Penang

– Ipoh

– Rest of Malaysia

– Indonesia

– Jakarta

– Surabaya

– Bandung

– Rest of Indonesia

– Thailand

– Bangkok

– Nonthaburi

– Nakhon Ratchasima

– Rest of Thailand

– Philippines

– Quezon City

– Manila

– Caloocan

– Rest of Philippines

– Vietnam

– Da Nang

– Hanoi

– Ho Chi Minh City

– Rest of Vietnam

– Rest of ASEAN Countries

– Singapore

– Laos

– Cambodia

– Myanmar

– Brunei

Key Market Players

– A&D company, limited

– Contec medical systems Co. ltd.

– GE healthcare

– Hill rom holdings, Inc

– Koninklijke Philips N.V.

– Masimo corporation

– Nihon Kohden corporation

– Omron Corporation

– Smiths Group Plc

– Halma PLC

The other players in the value chain include:

– SunTech Medical

– Rossmax International Ltd

– Spacelabs Healthcare Inc.

– Panasonic Corporation

– Microlife AG

