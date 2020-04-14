Agricultural Biologicals Market Research Report Countries, Growth Rate, Latest Trends, Future Technologies Forecast to 2024

Market Research Future has published a half-cooked research report on the Global Agricultural Biologicals Market.

Agriculture biologicals are produced from organic sources such as agricultural waste, manure, biological matter, and microorganisms. They offer excellent properties such as stimulating soil microbial function, activating plant physiology, and adjusting nutrients and pH. These natural fertilizers are a favorable substitute for chemical fertilizers, which protect crops from rodents, pests, and plant diseases.

The global agricultural biologicals market has been segmented on the basis of type, source, mode of application, application, and region. By type, the global agricultural biologicals market has been classified into biopesticides, biofertilizers, bio-stimulants, and others. Among these, the biopesticides segment led the agricultural biologicals market in 2017 owing to the rising innovations in biopesticides, cost-effectiveness, and improved yield of harvest. Biopesticides act only on the target pest and don’t affect the fertility of the soil. The bio-fertilizers segment is projected to grow at a robust CAGR in the coming years due to its enhanced fertility and safe nature when compared to chemical fertilizers, such as urea.

Get Free Sample Request @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6629

Based on source, the global agricultural biologicals market has been divided into microbials, biochemicals, and biorationals. Biochemicals are projected to grow at an encouraging CAGR during the forecast period due to its easy availability and cost-effectiveness.

On the basis of application, the global agricultural biologicals market has been classified into cereals and grains, fruits and vegetables, oilseeds and pulses, cash crops, and others. Among these, cereals and grains segment dominated the market in 2017 owing to increasing population and staple diet of emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan. Fruits and vegetable segment is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the assessment period owing to the growing demand for fruits in North America and Europe.

By mode of application, the global agricultural biologicals market has been segmented into foliar spray, soil treatment, and seed treatment. In 2017, foliar spray treatment dominated the agricultural biologicals market owing to easy absorption of nutrients and good yield. Seed treatment is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the review period owing to the increased productivity and cost-effectiveness.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the key players operating in the global agricultural biologicals market are DowDuPont (US), Isagro SpA (Italy), Novozymes (Denmark), Marrone Bio Innovations (US), Bayer AG (Germany), Syngenta (Switzerland), Monsanto Company (US), BASF SE (Germany), Valent Biosciences LLC (US), Koppert B.V. (Netherlands), Certis USA L.L.C (Colombia), Agrinos (US), and Arysta LifeScience Corporation (US).

Market Segmentation

The global agricultural biologicals market has been segmented on the basis of type, source, mode of application, application, and region.

Based on type, the global agricultural biologicals market has been segregated into biopesticides, biofertilizers, bio-stimulants, and others.

By source, the global agricultural biologicals market has been categorized as microbials, biochemicals, and biorationals.

On the basis of application, the global agricultural biologicals market has been segregated into foliar spray, soil treatment, and seed treatment.

By application, the global agricultural biologicals market has been divided into cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, fruits and vegetables, cash crops and others.

The global agricultural biologicals market has been analyzed across five key regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

The global agricultural biologicals market is studied for five key regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

The North American market dominated the agricultural biologicals market in 2017 and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The US is the leading country in the region owing to the presence of leading manufacturers such as Monsanto Company, Agrinos, and Arysta LifeScience Corporation. The market for Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the coming years and is estimated to show the same trend during the following years. China and India are the prominent countries adopting agricultural biologicals owing to large consumer base and increasing agri-business. Japan and Australia & New Zealand are other countries contributing to the regional market growth.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/agricultural-biologicals-market-6629

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Executive Summary Market Introduction

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.3 List Of Assumptions

2.4 Markets Structure

Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

Market Dynamics Of Global Agricultural Biologicals Market

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Opportunities

4.5 Challenges

4.6 Trends/Technology

Market Factor Analysis Of Global Agricultural Biologicals Market

5.1 Supply Chain Analysis

5.1.1 Raw Material Suppliers

5.1.2 Manufacturers/Producers

5.1.3 Distributors/Retailers/Wholesalers/E-Commerce

5.1.4 End Users

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Threat Of New Entrants

5.2.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.2.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.2.4 Threat Of Substitutes

5.2.5 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]