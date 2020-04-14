Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Drugs Market is projected to reach $206,675 thousand Forecast by 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Drugs Market by Drug Class (Opioid Analgesic, Calcium Channel Blocker, Anticonvulsant, Stool Softener, Osmotic Agent/Diuretic, and Other Drugs) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Drugs Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage drugs market was valued at $160,269 thousand in 2016, and is estimated to reach $206,675 thousand by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2017 to 2023. The major factors driving the global aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage market are rise in prevalence of diseases such as stroke and hypertension, and surge in geriatric population. In addition, lifestyle modifications, such as increased alcohol consumption and smoking, further increase the risk for aSAH, which in turn stimulates the market growth. However, the associated side effects of drugs and medication taken during the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage restrain the market growth. Furthermore, the growth in awareness about the treatment of the aSAH is expected to provide numerous opportunities for the market growth in future.

The global aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage market is segmented based on drug class and region. Based on drug class, the market is segmented into opioid analgesic, calcium channel blocker, anticonvulsant, stool softener, osmotic agent/diuretic, and other drugs. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in this market are Arbor Pharmaceuticals Inc., Edge Therapeutics, Inc., Johnson & Johnson (Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd.), Mylan N.V., Orexo AB, Pfizer Inc., Purdue Pharma L.P., Pharmaxis, Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Cephalon, Inc.).

KEY BENEFITS

– This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging trends, and dynamics in the global aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage drugs market to identify the prevailing opportunities.

– It presents a competitive landscape of the global market to predict the market scenario across geographies.

– A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

– The region- and country-wise analyses are provided to understand the market trends and dynamics.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS-

By Drug Class

– Opioid Analgesic

– Calcium Channel Blocker

– Anticonvulsant

– Stool Softener

– Osmotic Agent

– Other Drugs

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

The key players profiled in this report are as follows:

– Arbor Pharmaceuticals Inc.

– Edge Therapeutics, Inc.

– Johnson & Johnson (Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd.)

– Mylan N.V.

– Orexo AB

– Pfizer Inc.

– Purdue Pharma L.P.

– Pharmaxis, Ltd.

– Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

– Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Cephalon, Inc.)

Table of Contents:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Top player positioning, 2016

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Rising geriatric population

3.4.1.2. Increasing prevalence of stroke and hypertension

3.4.1.3. Lifestyle modifications which increase the risk of aSAH

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Side effects of the drugs

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Need for growing awareness about the treatment of aSAH

3.4.4. Impact analyses

CHAPTER 4: ANEURYSMAL SUBARACHNOID HEMORRHAGE DRUGS MARKET, BY DRUG CLASS

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Patients treated, by drug class

4.1.2. Market size and forecast

4.2. Opioid analgesics

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors & opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. Calcium channel blockers

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors & opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. Anticonvulsants

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors & opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

4.5. Stool softeners

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors & opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.5.3. Market analysis by country

4.6. Osmotic agents/diuretics

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors & opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.6.3. Market analysis by country

4.7. Other drugs

4.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors & opportunities

4.7.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.7.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: ANEURYSMAL SUBARACHNOID HEMORRHAGE DRUGS MARKET, BY REGION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. North America

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors & opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast by country

5.2.2.1. U.S.

5.2.2.1.1. U.S. aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage market, by drug class

5.2.2.2. Canada

5.2.2.2.1. Canada aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage market, by drug class

5.2.2.3. Mexico

5.2.2.3.1. Mexico aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage market, by drug class

5.2.3. North America market size and forecast by drug class

5.3. Europe

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors & opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast by country

5.3.2.1. Germany

5.3.2.1.1. Germany aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage market, by drug class

5.3.2.2. France

5.3.2.2.1. France aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage market, by drug class

5.3.2.3. UK

5.3.2.3.1. UK aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage market, by drug class

5.3.2.4. Italy

5.3.2.4.1. Italy aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage market, by drug class

5.3.2.5. Spain

5.3.2.5.1. Spain aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage market, by drug class

5.3.2.6. Rest of Europe

5.3.2.6.1. Rest of Europe aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage market, by drug class

5.3.3. Europe market size and forecast by drug class

5.4. Asia-Pacific

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors & opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast by country

5.4.2.1. Japan

5.4.2.1.1. Japan aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage market, by drug class

5.4.2.2. China

5.4.2.2.1. China aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage market, by drug class

5.4.2.3. Australia

5.4.2.3.1. Australia aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage market, by drug class

5.4.2.4. India

5.4.2.4.1. India aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage market, by drug class

5.4.2.5. South Korea

5.4.2.5.1. South Korea aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage market, by drug class

5.4.2.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2.6.1. Rest of Asia-Pacific aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage market, by drug class

5.4.3. Asia-Pacific market size and forecast by drug class

5.5. LAMEA

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors & opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast by country

5.5.2.1. Brazil

5.5.2.1.1. Brazil aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage market, by drug class

5.5.2.2. Saudi Arabia

5.5.2.2.1. Saudi Arabia aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage market, by drug class

5.5.2.3. South Africa

5.5.2.3.1. South Africa aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage market, by drug class

5.5.2.4. Rest of LAMEA

5.5.2.4.1. Rest of LAMEA aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage market, by drug class

5.5.3. LAMEA market size and forecast by drug class

Continue…



