Athleisure Market Research Study 2019 | Industry News and Porters Five Force Analysis by Fast Forward Research

Athleisure Market Scenario

Athleisure is a trending choice in the fashion and sports apparel industry. It is a mix of sports apparels which can also be used on a day-to-day basis. These are shoes and apparels designed for athletic activities and sports which are being worn in other settings, such as, school, workplace, social, and other casual occasions. Athleisure Industry reflects the changing lifestyle more than just a trend in fashion industry, the popularity of which is directly proportional to the busy schedules, health consciousness, and more relaxed dressing standards at the workplaces. Major market drivers include increased disposable income and stylish appeal of the apparels.

According to distribution channel, the market for athleisure has been divided into store-based and non-store-based. The store-based segment which is expected to dominate the athleisure market mainly because of the advantage of touch and feel, which is not the case with online retail. However, online retail for the industry is expected to outplay brick and mortar retail in the coming years due to competitive pricing and buying convenience.

Get a FREE Sample Copy of “Athleisure Market” @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7412

Leading Key Players

Lululemon Athletica (Canada)

Under Armour Inc. (US)

Adidas AG (Germany)

Nike Inc. (US)

H&M (Switzerland)

Eysom (US)

Outdoorvoices (US)

Ten Thousand Inc. (US)

Isaora (US)

Human Performance Engineering (UK)

Industry Segmentation

By apparel type the market is segmented into sneakers, yoga pants, shorts, sports bra, leggings, sports jackets, and others.

By end-use the market is segmented into men and women.

The global athleisure market has been classified on the basis of distribution channel into store-based and non-store-based.

Access Full Research Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/athleisure-market-7412

Regional Insights

The global athleisure market has been regionally segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Europe is also expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period. Increased sense of health awareness, and higher disposable income is expected to propel the market during the forecast period. As the economy in the Eastern Europe is bouncing back. Also, the countries of Western Europe especially UK, France and Germany due to their better economy compared to rest of Europe, present vivid opportunities for the athleisure market in the region. The region also has large number of health-conscious population with a great taste for evolving fashion, hence, the active wear are more common in the region.

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global Athleisure Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Research Methodology

FIGURE 3 Five Forces Analysis Of Global Athleisure Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain Of Global Athleisure Market

FIGURE 5 Share Of Global Athleisure Market In 2018, By Country (%)

FIGURE 6 Global Athleisure Market, 2018–2023

FIGURE 7 Global Athleisure Market Size By Apparel Type, 2018

FIGURE 8 Share Of Global Athleisure Market, By Apparel Type, 2018–2023

FIGURE 9 Global Athleisure Market Size By End-Use, 2018

FIGURE 10 Share Of Global Athleisure Market, By End-Use, 2018–2023

FIGURE 11 Global Athleisure Market Size, By Distribution Channel, 2018

FIGURE 12 Share Of Global Athleisure Market, By Distribution Channel, 2018–2023

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]