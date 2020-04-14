Calcium Silicate Market Opportunity Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Growth, Developments & Forecast 2019-2023

Market Overview:

Calcium Silicate is an inorganic chemical compound, which offers properties such as high melting point, high physical water absorption, and low bulk density. It can be commercially produced by adding limestone to diatomaceous earth, which exhibits excellent purity.

The Global Calcium Silicate Market is segmented on the basis of various applications such as building materials, insulation, sealants, food additive, pharmaceuticals, and others. Among these, the building & construction material is the major application segment owing to the higher demand for manufacturing fireproof and low bulk density materials such as bricks, tiles, etc. The growing urbanization and need for infrastructure are likely to propel the market growth during the assessment period. Occupation Safety & Health Act, 1970 (OSHA) and National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health (NIOSH) implement regulations on building structures to provide a safe and healthy environment at the workplace, which may further drive the market growth. Insulation is the second largest segment of the Calcium Silicate Market on account of its applications in industrial grade equipment such as pipes, blast furnace, and others. Rapidly growing industrialization is another major driver of the Global Calcium Silicate Market. Additionally, use of calcium silicate as a sealant in the construction is fueling the market growth. It is also used as a food additive, which may provide various opportunities in the food & beverage industry and propel the market growth further. The product has been approved to be used as a food additive by United Nations’ FAO and WHO. Calcium Silicate is identified as an external analgesic and skin protectant by OTC-Active Ingredient Status Report. Moreover, the product finds its application in agrochemicals and paints & coatings industries, which may further fuel the market growth during the review period.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the prominent manufacturers in the global market of Calcium Silicate are American Elements (U.S.), Promat International NV (Belgium), Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K), Prochem, Inc. (U.S.), Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp. (U.S.), Materion Corporation (U.S.), Associated Ceramics & Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Mil-Spec Industries Corporation (New York), Pyrotek (India), Skamol (Denmark), ZIRCAR CERAMICS (India), and Industrial Insulation Group, LLC (U.S.).

Market Segmentation:

The Global Calcium Silicate Market is segmented on the basis of the Application and Region.

On the Basis of the Application, the Global Calcium Silicate Market is segmented into building materials, insulation, sealants, food additive, pharmaceuticals, and others.

The Global Calcium Silicate Market is segmented into five key regions namely Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis:

The Global Calcium Silicate Market is spanned across five major regions namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the Global Calcium Silicate Market due to the increasing demand for the product from the building & construction industry. Major developing countries such as China and India drive the growth of the regional market on account of the swift urbanization and increasing infrastructural activities. According to Economy Watch, beaconing the performance of major end-use industries including mining, infrastructure, fertilizers, iron & steel, and others, the countries such as China, Japan, Malaysia, and Vietnam registered double-digit growth rate of industrial production.

The technological advancement for sustainable housing and infrastructure development is expected to fuel the market growth in the European market. The European Calcium Silicate Producer Association (ECSPA) aims to facilitate the sustainable competitive growth to the European construction products industry by promoting efficient housing and infrastructure solutions. The growing demand for green building materials along with their excellent properties such as moisture resistance, fire resistance, and long life is driving the regional market.

The extensive use of Calcium Silicate in fireproof spray plasters for construction activities is the major driver in the North American region. Thermal Pipe Shields (TPS) has announced to provide worldwide distribution of Calcium Silicate (calsil) mechanical insulation in the U.S. market. The technological advances similar to mentioned above are driving the market positively.

