Construction Lasers Market is Estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2018–2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Construction Lasers Market by Product (Rotary Laser Level, Line Laser Level, Plumb/Dot Laser Level, and Others) and Range (1ft to 100ft, 101ft to 200ft, and 201ft and above) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Construction Lasers Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global construction lasers market is expected to reach $3,363.0 million by 2025, from $2,394.6 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2018 to 2025. Construction lasers are used at construction sites for accurate measurement of length, angle, alignment, and elevation.

In construction and surveying applications, the laser level is a measurement tool, which consists of a laser beam projector affixed to a tripod or used in a handy manner. The tool is leveled according to the accuracy of the device and projects a fixed green or red beam about the vertical and/or horizontal axis. The following are a few indoor and outdoor applications of construction lasers, in which aligning and plumbing walls, leveling floors, ensuring ease of installation in drop ceiling, checking door or window heights easily, installing chair rails and wainscoting in homes, and aligning shelves, cabinets, and trims are indoor applications of laser levels. Whereas, outdoor applications of laser levels includes using for any type of basic surveys, facilitating masonry alignment, conducting site layout, checking land elevations, aligning fences, posts, and decks, and contouring farming or drainage.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/4235



New infrastructure has been constructed globally to cater to the requirement of growth in population. This, in turn, drives the growth of the residential and commercial building sectors. Furthermore, there is an increase in the global demand for construction lasers, owing to the development of smart cities in many countries. In addition, the emerging economies provide favorable environment for construction of different residential and commercial complexes. The region has increased its spending on improving the existing infrastructure, owing to the growing need among the local population. This expenditure results in the launch of new construction projects, which provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the construction lasers market. However, construction lasers require regular maintenance for proper functioning. Therefore, factors, such as high maintenance cost and frequent replacement of diodes and other laser beam generators, impede the growth of the construction lasers market.

Key benefits for Construction Lasers Market :

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global construction lasers industry along with the current trends & future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and their impact analysis on the market is provided.

– Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers that operate in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the construction lasers market from 2018 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

Construction Lasers Key Market Segments :

By Product

– Rotary level laser

– Liner laser level

– Plumb/dot laser

– Others

By Range

– 1ft to 100ft

– 101ft to 200ft

– 201ft and above

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– U.K.

– France

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle-East

– Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– AdirPro

– Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

– Hilti Corporation

– Johnson Level & Tool Mfg. Co., Inc.

– Kapro Industries Ltd.

– Pacific Laser Systems (Fortive Corporation)

– Robert Bosch GmbH

– STABILA Messgerte Gustav Ullrich GmbH

– Trimble, Inc. (Spectra Precision)

– Topcon Corporation (Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.)

Browse Full Report with TOC @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/construction-lasers-market-amr

Table of Contents:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key Benefits

1.3. Key Segments

1.4. Key Market Players Profiled In The Report

1.5. Research methodology

1.5.1. Secondary research

1.5.2. Primary research

1.5.3. Analyst tools & models

Chapter 2: Executive summary

2.1. CXO perspective

Chapter 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces analysis

3.4. Top players positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rapid increase in construction industry

3.5.1.2. Growth in urbanization and wide application of construction lasers in modern buildings

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Laser hazards

3.5.2.2. High set-up cost and periodic maintenance

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Increase in demand in the emerging economies

3.5.3.2. High investments in R&D and advancements in technology

Chapter 4: Construction lasers MARKET, by product

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Rotary level lasers

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities by region

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. Line laser levels

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities by region

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. Plumb/Dot lasers

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities by region

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities by region

4.5.2. Market size and forecast

4.5.3. Market analysis by country

Chapter 5: CONSTRUCTION LASERS MARKET, BY RANGE

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. 1FT TO 100FT

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities by region

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. 101FT TO 200FT

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities by region

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. 201FT AND ABOVE

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities by region

5.4.2. Market size and forecast

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

Chapter 6: CONSTRUCTION LASERS MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast by country

6.2.3. Market size and forecast by product

6.2.4. Market size and forecast by range

6.2.4.1. U.S.

6.2.4.1.1. Market size and forecast by product

6.2.4.1.2. Market size and forecast by range

6.2.4.2. Canada

6.2.4.2.1. Market size and forecast by product

6.2.4.2.2. Market size and forecast by range

6.2.4.3. Mexico

6.2.4.3.1. Market size and forecast by product

6.2.4.3.2. Market size and forecast by range

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast by country

6.3.3. Market size and forecast by product

6.3.4. Market size and forecast by range

6.3.4.1. Germany

6.3.4.1.1. Market size and forecast by product

6.3.4.1.2. Market size and forecast by range

6.3.4.2. UK

6.3.4.2.1. Market size and forecast by product

6.3.4.2.2. Market size and forecast by range

6.3.4.3. France

6.3.4.3.1. Market size and forecast by product

6.3.4.3.2. Market size and forecast by range

6.3.4.4. Russia

6.3.4.4.1. Market size and forecast by product

6.3.4.4.2. Market size and forecast by range

6.3.4.5. Rest of Europe

6.3.4.5.1. Market size and forecast by product

6.3.4.5.2. Market size and forecast by range

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.4.1. Key market trends and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast by country

6.4.3. Market size and forecast by product

6.4.4. Market size and forecast by range

6.4.4.1. China

6.4.4.1.1. Market size and forecast by product

6.4.4.1.2. Market size and forecast by range

6.4.4.2. Japan

6.4.4.2.1. Market size and forecast by product

6.4.4.2.2. Market size and forecast by range

6.4.4.3. India

6.4.4.3.1. Market size and forecast by product

6.4.4.3.2. Market size and forecast by range

6.4.4.4. South Korea

6.4.4.4.1. Market size and forecast by product

6.4.4.4.2. Market size and forecast by range

6.4.4.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.4.5.1. Market size and forecast by product

6.4.4.5.2. Market size and forecast by range

6.5. LAMEA

6.5.1. Key market trends and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast by country

6.5.3. Market size and forecast by product

6.5.4. Market size and forecast by range

6.5.4.1. Latin America

6.5.4.1.1. Market size and forecast by product

6.5.4.1.2. Market size and forecast by range

6.5.4.2. Middle East

6.5.4.2.1. Market size and forecast by product

6.5.4.2.2. Market size and forecast by range

6.5.4.3. Africa

6.5.4.3.1. Market size and forecast by product

6.5.4.3.2. Market size and forecast by range

Continue…



Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/4235

About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:



KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Read More News: https://marketnewsbizz.com

https://marketresearchtab.com

https://kdmarketinsightsblog.com