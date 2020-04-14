Docking Station Market Size, Share, Demand, Overview, Outlook Future and Forecast Till 2024
A fresh report titled “Docking Station Market – By Type (Laptop Docking Station, HDD Docking Station, Others), By End User (Business, Household, Government, Others), By Connectivity (USB 3.0, USB C, WiGig, Thunderbolt 2, Thunderbolt 3, Others), By Display Supported (One, Two, More than Two), By Price Range (High, Medium, Low), By Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Offline Stores) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Opportunity, Forecast 2018-2024” has been presented Fast. MR. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Docking Station Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.
The docking station market reached USD 1,494.8 Million in 2018. The global docking station market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period. The growing popularity and increasing use of portable device among consumers has resulted in the increased demand for the docking stations. Moreover, docking stations are expected to witness a robust growth owing to its multi-functional properties such as audio input and output, ranging USB ports and Ethernet connectivity.
Market Insights
Growth Drivers – Docking Station Market
Increasing Penetration of Mobile Devices
Mobile devices such as smartphones and tablet have gradually entered people everyday life. With this increasing penetration, the number of devices per person has also increased over the years. We are also increasingly mobile in our working lives and most of us carry at least three devices to stay productive. The consumers across the globe are stoutly adopting every positional technology that can improve their lives and increase their productivity. Since docking station allows consumers to connect and power their devices easily, the docks adoption rate is growing significantly and is expected to remain ideal in the future.
Rising BYOD Trend
Bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policies have become common within enterprise organizations and are likely to continue with its exponential growth in popularity in upcoming years. Bring-your-own-device (BYOD) trend is being accepted into almost every industries such as IT, healthcare, education, and manufacturing. Owing to this BYOD trend, the number of devices in workplaces are also increasing. BYOD is already a global phenomenon to some extent, being well established in the US and Europe, but 2018 could well be the year that it spreads beyond early adopters in APAC and LATAM countries. The docking stations are Ideal for BYOD or CYOD work environments since they can reduce the problem related to a bunch of cords and offer a clean and ideal working environment to the employees.
Growing Number of Office Spaces
Docking stations are ideal solutions for the workspaces as they offer more convenience to the employees. Docking stations are perfect solutions for travel stations used for rotating employees, guests or visitors. Other advantages of docking stations such as clean, clutter-free workspace, space-saving, and increased workstation productivity are fueling the adoption rate of the docking station in office spaces.
Segmentation
By Type:
– Laptop Docking Station
– HDD Docking Station
– Others
By End User:
– Business
– Household
– Government
– Others
By Connectivity:
– USB 3.0
– USB C
– WiGig
– Thunderbolt 2
– Thunderbolt 3
– Others
By Display Supported:
– One
– Two
– More than Two
By Price Range:
– High
– Medium
– Low
By Distribution Channel:
– Online Stores
– Offline Stores
By Geography:
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as
- Dell Inc.
- The Hewlett-Packard Company
- Lenovo
- Targus
- Samsung
- Sony
- Toshiba
- StarTech.com
- IOGEAR
- Panasonic
- Fujitsu
- ASUSTeK
- Other Major & Niche Players
