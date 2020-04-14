Ethanolamine Market size, trends, opportunity & forecast by 2025

KD market research provides a forecast for global Ethanolamine Market for a span of 6 years i.e. between 2018 and 2025. In terms of value, market is going to register a 5.6% CAGR during the forecast years. The provided research provides the market trends and dynamics across seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and Middle East & Africa. These regions influence both current and future status for Ethanolamine Market over the forecast period.

Ethanolamine is a hygroscopic organic chemical compound, which exhibits characteristics such as colorless, viscous, and hygroscopic. It acts as a weak base and is a bifunctional molecule comprising both a primary amine and a primary alcohol group. Ethanolamine is utilized in numerous applications, including acid gas purification, surfactants for soaps and detergents, and others. The North America ethanolamine market accounted for a revenue of $794 million in 2017 and is anticipated to generate $1,224 million by 2025. This market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2018 to 2025.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketresearch.com/sample/3537

The growth of the North America ethanolamine market is driven by increase in demand from end user industries, such as personal care and cleaning, where it is used owing to its tendency to form emulsions. Furthermore, growth of the surfactants industry in North America is anticipated to boost the ethanolamine market in the region. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials, which are used to manufacture ethanolamine, are expected to impede the growth of the market. Conversely, use of ethanolamines in novel applications, such as the wood industry, is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities to key players in North America.

The North America ethanolamine market is segmented based on product, application, end-user industry, and country. Based on product, it is categorized into monoethanolamine, diethanolamine, and triethanolamine. By application, the market is segmented into cleaning, gas treatment, water treatment, cosmetics, lubricants, and others. Based on end-user industry, the market is segmented into polyurethane, personal care, chemical, agrochemical, oil & petrochemical, and others. By country, the market is segmented into the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

The key players analyzed in this report are BASF SE, Huntsman International LLC, INVISTA, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., Diacel Chemical Industries Ltd., The Dow Chemical Company, INEOS, SINOPEC, and TAMINCO.

The other players in the value chain (not included in the report) include Brenntag, HELM AG, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., and Sintez OKA LLC.

Key Benefits For Ethanolamine Market:

This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2017 to 2025 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with strategic assessment of the North America ethanolamine market.

Market estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of the type, end user, applications, and developments in the industry.

A qualitative analysis based on innovative products and devices facilitates strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

Ethanolamine Key Market Segments:

By Type

Monoethanolamine (MEA)

Diethanolamine (DEA)

Triethanolamine (TEA)

By Application

Cleaning

Gas Treatment

Water Treatment

Cosmetics

Lubricants

Others

By End User

Polyurethane

Personal Care

Chemical

Agrochemical

Rubber, Oil & Petrochemical

Others

By Country

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketresearch.com/report/ethanolamine-market-amrr

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. key market segments

1.3.1. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.1.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.3.3. Thereat of new entrants

3.3.4. Threat of substitute

3.3.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.4. Top player positioning, 2017

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in demand from end-user industries

3.5.1.2. Promising growth of the surfactant industry

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Volatility in Raw Material prices

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Growing demand for Gas Sweetening agents

3.6. End user and competitor analysis

CHAPTER 4: NORTH AMERICA ETHANOLAMINE MARKET, BY PRODUCT

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Monoethanolamine (mea)

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.3. Diethanolamine (dea)

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.4. Triethanolamine (tea)

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5: NORTH AMERICA ETHANOLAMINE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Cleaning

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.3. Gas treatment

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

5.4. Water treatment

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast

5.5. Cosmetics

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast

5.6. Lubricants

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast

5.7. Others

5.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.7.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 6: NORTH AMERICA ETHANOLAMINE MARKET, BY END-USER INDUSTRY

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Polyurethanes

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast

6.3. Personal care

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast

6.4. Chemical

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast

6.5. Agrochemical

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast

6.6. Rubber, oil, & petrochemical

6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.6.2. Market size and forecast

6.7. Others

6.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.7.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 7: NORTH AMERICA ETHANOLAMINE MARKET, BY COUNTRY

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2. North america

7.2.1. Key market trends

7.2.2. Key growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.3. Market size and forecast

7.2.3.1. U.S. Market size and forecast

7.2.3.2. Canada Market size and forecast

7.2.3.3. Mexico Market size and forecast

7.2.4. North America ethanolamine market, by product

7.2.4.1. Market size and forecast

7.2.5. North America ethanolamine market, by application

7.2.5.1. Market size and forecast

7.2.6. North America market size and forecast, by end-user industry

CHAPTER 8: COMPONY PROFILES

8.1. BASF SE

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Company snapshot

8.1.3. Operating business segments

8.1.4. Product portfolio

8.1.5. Business performance

8.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments

Continue….

Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketresearch.com/discount/3537

About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:

KD Market Research

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.kdmarketresearch.com

More [email protected] https://marketresearchtab.com/

More [email protected] https://marketnewsbizz.com/

https://kdmarketinsightsblog.com/