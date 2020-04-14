Food Waste Management Market Global Market By Production, Manufacturer, Revenue Analysis And Forecast To 2025
Food Waste Management Market – 2019-2025
Report Description:
The primary factors that drive the market are rise in global food waste, need for reducing greenhouse emissions, and increase in the usage of organic waste to produce animal feed & fertilizers.
The fruits & vegetables segment, by waste type, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The global Food Waste Management market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Food Waste Management market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
SUEZ
WASTE MANAGEMENT
REPUBLIC SERVICES
STERICYCLE
COVANTA HOLDING
REMONDIS
WASTE CONNECTIONS
CLEAN HARBORS
BIFFA GROUP
RUMPKE CONSOLIDATED
ADVANCED DISPOSABLE SERVICES
Market size by Product
Cereals
Dairy Products
Market size by End User
Animal Feed
Fertilizer
Biofuels
Power Generation
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
2 Manufacturers Profiles
3 Global Food Waste Management Market Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
4 Global Food Waste Management Market Analysis by Regions
5 North America Food Waste Management Market by Country
6 Europe Food Waste Management Market by Country
7 Asia-Pacific Food Waste Management Market by Country
8 South America Food Waste Management Market by Country
9 Middle East and Africa Food Waste Management Market by Countries
10 Global Food Waste Management Market Segment by Type
11 Global Food Waste Management Market Segment by Application
12 Food Waste Management Market Forecast (2019-2025)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
Continued …
