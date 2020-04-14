Gastroparesis Drugs Market is projected to reach $6,486 million Forecast by 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Gastroparesis Drugs Market by Drug Class (Prokinetic Agents, Antiemetic Agents, and Botulinum Toxin Injections), Disease Type (Diabetic Gastroparesis, Idiopathic Gastroparesis, and Post-Surgical Gastroparesis), and End User (Hospitals, Pharmacies, Clinics, and E-commerce) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Gastroparesis Drugs Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global gastroparesis market was valued at $4,667 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $6,486 million at a CAGR of 4.7%from 2017 to 2023. Gastroparesis is a medical condition of the stomach, which affects the normal spontaneous movement of the muscles of the stomach. It restricts the normal digestion, causes vomiting, and problems related with blood sugar levels & nutrition. Various medications or drugs are prescribed to treat gastroparesis, such as reglan, erythromycin, antiemetics, and others.

Rise in number of surgeries, which leads to postsurgical gastroparesis conditions is the major factor that contributes to the growth of the gastroparesis drugs market. Moreover, rise in diabetic population, increase in geriatric population, and introduction of novel drugs to control symptoms such as nausea and vomiting fuel the market growth. However, side effects related to gastroparesis drugs, time-consuming regulatory process for the approval of drugs, and complications in gastroparesis diagnosis hamper the growth of the market. Conversely, surge in demand for the development of user-friendly drugs, rise in healthcare infrastructure, and creative marketing initiatives by key vendors in emerging countries are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market expansion during the forecast period.

The global gastroparesis drugs market is segmented on the basis of drug class, disease type, distribution channel, and region. Based on drug class, the market is divided into prokinetic agents, antiemetic agents, and botulinum toxin injections. By disease type, it is classified into diabetic gastroparesis, idiopathic gastroparesis, postsurgical gastroparesis, and others. Depending on distribution channel, it is categorized into hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and e-commerce. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global gastroparesis drugs market with current trends and future estimations from 2016 to 2023 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

– Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global & regional scale are provided.

– Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS-

By Drug Class

– Prokinetic Agents

– Antiemetic Agents

– Botulinum Toxin Injections

By Disease Type

– Diabetic Gastroparesis

– Idiopathic Gastroparesis

– Post-surgical Gastroparesis

– Others

By End User

– Hospitals

– Pharmacies

– Clinics

– E-commerce

By Region

– North America

– – U.S.

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– Europe

– – Germany

– – France

– – UK

– – Italy

– – Spain

– – Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– – Japan

– – China

– – Australia

– – India

– – South Korea

– – Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– – Brazil

– – Saudi Arabia

– – South Africa

– – Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Allergan, Plc.

– Abbott Laboratories (Abbott Arzneimittel GmbH)

– AstraZeneca Plc.

– Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

– ETX Pharma, Inc

– Evoke Pharma

– GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

– Neurogastrx, Inc.

– Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

– Theravance Biopharma

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)

– Altos Therapeutics LLC

– Mylan N.V.

– Hexal AG

– CEVA Group PLC

– Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd

Table of Contents:



CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

2.2. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. TOP PLAYER POSITIONING, 2016

3.4. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Rise in number of surgeries

3.4.1.2. Increase in the incidence rate of diabetes

3.4.1.3. Growth in geriatric population

3.4.2. Restrains

3.4.2.1. Side effects of gastroparesis drugs

3.4.2.2. Time-consuming regulatory process

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Presence of untapped market

3.4.3.2. Strong pipeline for gastroparesis drugs

3.4.4. Impact analysis

3.5. CLINICAL TRIALS

3.6. PATENT ANALYSIS

3.6.1. Patent analysis, by year

CHAPTER 4 GASTROPARESIS DRUGS MARKET, BY DRUG CLASS

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. PROKINETIC AGENTS

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast

4.3. ANTIEMETIC AGENTS

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast

4.4. BOTULINUM TOXIN INJECTIONS

4.4.1. Key market trends

4.4.2. Growth factors and opportunities

4.4.3. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5 GASTROPARESIS DRUGS MARKET, BY DISEASE TYPE

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. DIABETIC GASTROPARESIS

5.2.1. Market size and forecast

5.3. IDIOPATHIC GASTROPARESIS

5.3.1. Market size and forecast

5.4. POST-SURGICAL GASTROPARESIS

5.4.1. Market size and forecast

5.5. OTHERS

5.5.1. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 6 GASTROPARESIS DRUGS MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. HOSPITALS

6.2.1. Market size and forecast

6.3. PHARMACIES

6.3.1. Market size and forecast

6.4. CLINICS

6.4.1. Market size and forecast

6.5. E-COMMERCE

6.5.1. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 7 GASTROPARESIS DRUGS MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2. NORTH AMERICA

7.2.1. Key market trends

7.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.2.3. North America gastroparesis drugs market, by country

7.2.3.1. Market size and forecast

7.2.4. U.S.

7.2.4.1. U.S. gastroparesis drugs market, by drug class

7.2.4.2. U.S. gastroparesis drugs market, by disease type

7.2.4.3. U.S. gastroparesis drugs market, by distribution channel

7.2.5. Canada

7.2.5.1. Canada gastroparesis drugs market, by drug class

7.2.5.2. Canada gastroparesis drugs market, by disease type

7.2.5.3. Canada gastroparesis drugs market, by distribution channel

7.2.6. Mexico

7.2.6.1. Mexico gastroparesis drugs market, by drug class

7.2.6.2. Mexico gastroparesis drugs market, by disease type

7.2.6.3. Mexico gastroparesis drugs market, by distribution channel

7.2.7. North America gastroparesis drugs market, by drug class

7.2.8. North America gastroparesis drugs market, by disease type

7.2.9. North America gastroparesis drugs market, by distribution channel

7.3. EUROPE

7.3.1. Key market trends

7.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.3.3. Europe gastroparesis drugs market, by country

7.3.4. Market size and forecast

Continue…



