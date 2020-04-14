In this report, the Global 1-Nonene Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global 1-Nonene Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

1-Nonene, also known as propylene trimer, is a branched olefin produced by the polymerisation of propylene. It is an alkene with the molecular formula C9H18. 1-Nonene is a clear, flammable liquid.

1. 1-Nonene is a branched olefin produced by the chemical linking (oligomerization) of propylene and is also commonly referred to as propylene trimer. It is mainly used to produce isodecyl alcohol, neodecanoic acid, nonylphenol and isononyl mercaptan which are used to produce plasticizers, surfactants, coating components, paint driers, and polymerization modifiers and so on. Exxon Mobil, Shell, Braskem and so on are the major players of 1-nonene for the time being.

China still depends on imported 1-nonene to meet its demand. In addition,unlike applications of foreign countries, China mainly uses 1-nonene to produce nonylphenol instead of isodecyl alcohol for the time being. Chinese demand of 1-nonen is estimated to be 34826 MT in 2015

1-Nonene production mainly concentrates in North American and European regions currently. Although investors are interested in the product, due to technology barriers and other issues, it is difficult for new entrants to be engaged in the industry. There are mainly two companies in China producing 1-nonen for the time being while the product performance has an obvious gap with imported ones.

The global 1-Nonene market is valued at 1440 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2240 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on 1-Nonene volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 1-Nonene market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

