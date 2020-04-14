In this report, the Global 1-Octanol Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global 1-Octanol Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

1-Octanol (synonym name: Caprylic Alcohol) is the organic compound with the molecular formula CH3 (CH2)7OH. It is a fatty alcohol. Many other isomers are also known generically as octanols.

1-Octanol is a liquid with colorless (to pale yellow liquid), fresh and orange-pose odor. 1-Octanol belongs to the group of primary aliphatic alcohols within a carbon chain length range of C 6-24. It is a fatty alcohol.

1-Octanol production is mainly concentrated in South Asia, EU and USA at present, the output of the three regions occupies about 79.23% of global 1-octanol production. The main market players are Kao Chem, Ecogreen Oleo, PTTGC, Musim Mas, Sasol, Basf and KLK Oleo, etc

Compared with a million-ton-production market size of isobutyl alcohol, 1-octanol is just a small market because the downstream application of 1-octanol is much smaller than the isobutyl alcohol. 1-octanol can be classified into two types: industrial grade and food grade, survey results showed that 80.29% of the 1-octanol market is industrial grade in 2015. With the development of economy, these industries will need more 1-octanol. So, 1-octanol has a huge market potential in the future.

China is now one of the major consumption regions in 1-octanol market, but it mainly depends on import from South Asia in fact. The price of the 1-octanol in China has increased a lot in the past years.

The global 1-Octanol market is valued at 220 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 310 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2019-2025.

Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Kao Chem

Ecogreen Oleo

PTTGC

Musim Mas

Sasol

Basf

KLK Oleo

Emery

P&G Chem

VVF

Axxence

Auro Chemicals

Huachen Energy

Xiyingmen Oil

YouYang Ind

Liaoning Huaxing

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Others

Segment by Application

Chemical intermediates

Cosmetics

Food

Others

