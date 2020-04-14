In this report, the Global Acrylic Acid Market Sizes 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Acrylic Acid Market Sizes 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Acrylic acid is an organic compound with the formula CH2=CHCO2H. It is the simplest unsaturated carboxylic acid, consisting of a vinyl group connected directly to a carboxylic acid terminus. This colorless liquid has a characteristic acrid or tart smell. It is miscible with water, alcohols, ethers, and chloroform.

Acrylic acid market is mainly occupied by EU and Asian companies, the China companies’ product is relatively lower in quality and price, and it is shocked by the Japan, Korea and Taiwan product.

With the economic growth of emerging countries, the supply of acrylic acid remains tight in Asia, especially in China, as well as in North and South America.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Basf

DOW

Nippon Shokubai

Akema

Formosa

LG Chem

Mitsubishi Chem

Toagosei

Sasol

Hexion

Idemitsu Kosan

Jiangsu Jurong

HUAYI

Satellite

Basf-YPC

Sanmu Group

Shandong Kaitai

CNOOC

ChemChina

CNPC

Eastern Petr

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Acrylic Acid 100%

Acrylic Acid 80%

Acrylic Acid/Toluene

Segment by Application

Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP)

Dispersants

Flocculants

Thickening Agents

Adhesives

