Global Acrylic Yarn Line Industry Chain Research Report 2019
Global Acrylic Yarn Line Industry Chain Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Acrylic yarn line is one of many synthetic or man-made yarns available for hand knitters and crocheters. It is readily available and comes in an array of weights, colors and textures. Acrylic yarn line is easy to work with and moderately priced compared with other yarns.
Acrylic yarn line is one of many synthetic or man-made yarns available for hand knitters and crocheters. There are many different types of acrylic yarn line. Overall, it can be classified into 100% acrylic yarn and blended acrylic yarn. In 2015, blended acrylic yarn took 79.87% of global acrylic yarn line production.
Depending on mature production technology, there are many manufacturers all over the world. Also, industry concentration is not high. Global acrylic yarn line production areas mainly concentrate in India, China, South Asia and Mid-East. In 2015, China took about 46.57% of global acrylic yarn line production. Production of India and South Asia separately took 4.78% and 5.67%. Middle East took about 23.68% in 2015. It is abundant raw material resources that this industry develops fast in Mid-East. As for China and India, maybe it is low labor cost that drives the fast development of acrylic yarn.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Aditya Birla Yarn
Shandong Shengrui Group
Jiangsu Zhongxin Resources Group
Hanil Synthetic Fiber
Indorama
Hengfeng Group
Sutlej Textiles and Industries
Chenab Textile Mills
Zhangjiagang Huaying International
Sharman Woollen Mills
Taekwang
Shenghe Textile
Weifang Jinyi Shaxian
Gürteks Group
PT ACTEM
R.N.Spinning Mills Limited
G-way Textiles
Shandong Hengtai Textile
Zhangjiagang Yuanda Textile
Sesli
Geetanjali Woollens
Jiaxing Yarui Textile
Ganga Acrowools
P.T.KAHATEX
Sanganeriya Spinning Mills
Supreme Tex Mart
RST Group
National Spinning
Lida Modern Textile
Yancheng Fuhai Wool
Xin Yi Chemical Textile
National Spinning Company
Xincheng Textile
Monaco Manufacturing
Ao Hua textile
J. Korin
Fine Weave Textile
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
100% Acrylic Yarn
Blended Acrylic Yarn
Segment by Application
Garment Industry
Home Textiles Industry
Other
