Global Acrylic Yarn Line Industry Chain Research Report 2019

Acrylic yarn line is one of many synthetic or man-made yarns available for hand knitters and crocheters. It is readily available and comes in an array of weights, colors and textures. Acrylic yarn line is easy to work with and moderately priced compared with other yarns.

Acrylic yarn line is one of many synthetic or man-made yarns available for hand knitters and crocheters. There are many different types of acrylic yarn line. Overall, it can be classified into 100% acrylic yarn and blended acrylic yarn. In 2015, blended acrylic yarn took 79.87% of global acrylic yarn line production.

Depending on mature production technology, there are many manufacturers all over the world. Also, industry concentration is not high. Global acrylic yarn line production areas mainly concentrate in India, China, South Asia and Mid-East. In 2015, China took about 46.57% of global acrylic yarn line production. Production of India and South Asia separately took 4.78% and 5.67%. Middle East took about 23.68% in 2015. It is abundant raw material resources that this industry develops fast in Mid-East. As for China and India, maybe it is low labor cost that drives the fast development of acrylic yarn.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Aditya Birla Yarn

Shandong Shengrui Group

Jiangsu Zhongxin Resources Group

Hanil Synthetic Fiber

Indorama

Hengfeng Group

Sutlej Textiles and Industries

Chenab Textile Mills

Zhangjiagang Huaying International

Sharman Woollen Mills

Taekwang

Shenghe Textile

Weifang Jinyi Shaxian

Gürteks Group

PT ACTEM

R.N.Spinning Mills Limited

G-way Textiles

Shandong Hengtai Textile

Zhangjiagang Yuanda Textile

Sesli

Geetanjali Woollens

Jiaxing Yarui Textile

Ganga Acrowools

P.T.KAHATEX

Sanganeriya Spinning Mills

Supreme Tex Mart

RST Group

National Spinning

Lida Modern Textile

Yancheng Fuhai Wool

Xin Yi Chemical Textile

National Spinning Company

Xincheng Textile

Monaco Manufacturing

Ao Hua textile

J. Korin

Fine Weave Textile

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

100% Acrylic Yarn

Blended Acrylic Yarn

Segment by Application

Garment Industry

Home Textiles Industry

Other

