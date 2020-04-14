Global Agate Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019
In this report, the Global Agate Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Agate Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Agates are semi-precious gemstones that are a variegated form of chalcedony, which is silicon dioxide in the form of microscopic fibrous quartz crystals.
Agates naturally develop when an empty pocket inside a host rock fills in molecule-by-molecule, layer-by-layer as these microcrystals self-organize to form concentric bands or other patterns. The colors and arrangement of the microcrystals are influenced by changes in pressure, temperature, and mineral content that occur during the formation process.
Unlike other gemstones, each agate is unique. Even slabs cut from the same specimen will vary in color and design.
Agate is a cryptocrystalline variety of silica (SiO2), chiefly chalcedony, characterised by its fineness of grain and brightness of color. There are gray agate, red agate, blue agate and purple agate, etc. But gray agate or motley agate are cheap and use for wall decorations and dyed agate product. Red and blue agates are high value agate stones. Agate can be designed, carved and processed to various decoration products (hand catenaries, necklaces, pendants, wall decorations and sculptures), grinding balls and mortars with pestle, etc.
Agate is widely found in China, Brazil, Uruguay, USA, India, Australia, Mexico, Madagascar, Egypt, Argentina, Namibia, Mozambique, etc. Currently, Brazil and Uruguay are key exporters of agate stone, and the stone is mainly imported by China to produce agate products. The agate stone from Brazil and Uruguay is usually cheaper than local agate stone.
China is the largest consumption country of agate products in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The Chinese consumption took up about 50% the global market in 2015. America shared about 17%, both of EMEA and India closely took up about 10% the world.
The global Agate market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Agate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Agate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Yanghong Agate
HL Gemas
Xinchangbao Agate
Yangji Agate
Weicheng Agate
Shengli Agate
Miran Agate
Gemstone
Xinlitun Agate
Yasin And Sohil Agate
Tai Yiaeh
Pleased
Antolini
Ravenil SA
Hongshanyu
Kingda Ceramic
Stone Speech
Jingxing Jade Product
Bartky Minerals
Phospherus New Material
Tencan Powder
Uruguay Stones
Deco Mill
Van Der Brüin
Agate Cambay
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Gray
Red
Blue
Others
Segment by Application
Grind Products
Decoration
