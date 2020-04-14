In this report, the Global Allyloxy Polyethylene Glycol (APEG) Market Share and Growth 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Allyloxy Polyethylene Glycol (APEG) Market Share and Growth 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-allyloxy-polyethylene-glycol-apeg-market-share-and-growth-2019



Allyloxy Polyethylene Glycol (APEG) is the condensation compound of propylene glycol and epoxy ethane. It belongs to nonionic surfactant. APEG is soluble in water and many organic solvent.

APEG with active groups can react with active hydrogen or double bonds, thus it can be used in modified silicone graft reaction and dispersant in polymer materials. APEG is an important raw material of polycarboxylate water-reducing agent. APEG also can be used as the chemical intermediates in other industry, such as paper making, coating etc.

Clariant(DE), HAPEC(CN) and Shijiazhuang Haisen(CN) are the leaders in the global APEG market and they occupied more than 50% share in 2015.

The allyloxy polyethylene glycol (APEG) consumption declined particularly fast in China, the average speed nearly reaches 24% from 2011 to 2015. This occurred due to better performance and decreasing price of its substitutes.

The consumption share of China, Korea and Europe and Asia Other were 41.25%, 7.73%, 24.16% and 10.57% in 2015. China is the largest consumption region and the consumption share reduced more than 17% from 2011 to 2015.

The global Allyloxy Polyethylene Glycol (APEG) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Allyloxy Polyethylene Glycol (APEG) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Allyloxy Polyethylene Glycol (APEG) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Lotte Chemical(KR)

Clariant(DE)

HAPEC(CN)

Shijiazhuang Haisen(CN)

Liaoning Oxiranchem(CN)

Taijie Chemical(CN)

Jiahua(CN)

Liaoning Kelong(CN)

Xingtai Lantian(CN)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

APEG-800

APEG-1000

APEG-1200

APEG-1500

APEG-1800

APEG-2000

APEG-2200

APEG-2400

Segment by Application

Building Construction

Bridge Construction

Road Construction

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-allyloxy-polyethylene-glycol-apeg-market-share-and-growth-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com