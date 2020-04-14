Global Allyloxy Polyethylene Glycol (APEG) Market Share and Growth 2019
In this report, the Global Allyloxy Polyethylene Glycol (APEG) Market Share and Growth 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Allyloxy Polyethylene Glycol (APEG) Market Share and Growth 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-allyloxy-polyethylene-glycol-apeg-market-share-and-growth-2019
Allyloxy Polyethylene Glycol (APEG) is the condensation compound of propylene glycol and epoxy ethane. It belongs to nonionic surfactant. APEG is soluble in water and many organic solvent.
APEG with active groups can react with active hydrogen or double bonds, thus it can be used in modified silicone graft reaction and dispersant in polymer materials. APEG is an important raw material of polycarboxylate water-reducing agent. APEG also can be used as the chemical intermediates in other industry, such as paper making, coating etc.
Clariant(DE), HAPEC(CN) and Shijiazhuang Haisen(CN) are the leaders in the global APEG market and they occupied more than 50% share in 2015.
The allyloxy polyethylene glycol (APEG) consumption declined particularly fast in China, the average speed nearly reaches 24% from 2011 to 2015. This occurred due to better performance and decreasing price of its substitutes.
The consumption share of China, Korea and Europe and Asia Other were 41.25%, 7.73%, 24.16% and 10.57% in 2015. China is the largest consumption region and the consumption share reduced more than 17% from 2011 to 2015.
The global Allyloxy Polyethylene Glycol (APEG) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Allyloxy Polyethylene Glycol (APEG) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Allyloxy Polyethylene Glycol (APEG) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Lotte Chemical(KR)
Clariant(DE)
HAPEC(CN)
Shijiazhuang Haisen(CN)
Liaoning Oxiranchem(CN)
Taijie Chemical(CN)
Jiahua(CN)
Liaoning Kelong(CN)
Xingtai Lantian(CN)
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
APEG-800
APEG-1000
APEG-1200
APEG-1500
APEG-1800
APEG-2000
APEG-2200
APEG-2400
Segment by Application
Building Construction
Bridge Construction
Road Construction
Others
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-allyloxy-polyethylene-glycol-apeg-market-share-and-growth-2019
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Allyloxy Polyethylene Glycol (APEG) Market Share and Growth 2019 market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Allyloxy Polyethylene Glycol (APEG) Market Share and Growth 2019 markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Allyloxy Polyethylene Glycol (APEG) Market Share and Growth 2019 Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Allyloxy Polyethylene Glycol (APEG) Market Share and Growth 2019 market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Allyloxy Polyethylene Glycol (APEG) Market Share and Growth 2019 market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Allyloxy Polyethylene Glycol (APEG) Market Share and Growth 2019 manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Allyloxy Polyethylene Glycol (APEG) Market Share and Growth 2019 Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com