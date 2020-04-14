In this report, the Global Anti-static Floor Market Share and Growth 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Anti-static Floor Market Share and Growth 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Anti-static floor (also called ESD floor) is a kind of floor that can dissipate the electric charge by adding conductive material when it is grounding or connecting to lower potential.

Anti-static flooring can either be static dissipative or static conductive.

EU, US and China are the major manufacturing markets in the world with market share of 29.64%, 23.95% and 15.34% respectively in 2015. Mohawk Group is the world leader, following by Armstrong. Huatong is the China leader.

In recent years, the development of the electronic industry and internet will promote the consumption of the anti-static floor industry.

Generally, the key point of processing the anti-static floor is adding of the conductive power into the PVC. At present, this core technology is mainly owned by the European and American high-end enterprises. China manufacturers mainly rely on using the PVC or HPL surface to cover the steel or aluminum alloy base materials. So the anti- static access floor is common in China.

The global Anti-static Floor market is valued at 3100 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 4090 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Anti-static Floor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Anti-static Floor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Mohawk Group

Armstrong

Gerflor

LG Hausys

Tarkett

Staticworx

Flowcrete

Julie Industries

Altro

Ecotile

MERO

Formica

Silikal

Huatong

Huaji

Huili

Tkflor

Shenyang Aircraft

Xiangli Floor

Kehua

Changzhou Chenxing

Youlian

Jiachen

Replast

Viking

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Direct Laying Anti-static Floor

Anti-static Access Floor

Segment by Application

Computer Training Rooms

Data Warehousing

Clean Room

Electronics Manufacturing

Hyperbaric Spaces in Healthcare Settings

Others

