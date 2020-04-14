In this report, the Global Beta Carotene Powder Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Beta Carotene Powder Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Beta carotene powder is a red-orange lipophilic terpenoid pigment found in plants and fruits. And it is a provitamin of vitamin A, meaning it is transformed to active vitamin A in the body. Beta carotene powder is a member of the carotenes, and it is distinguished by having beta-rings at both ends of the molecule. Beta carotene is the most common form of carotene in plants.

Beta-carotene powder belongs to a family of carotenoids, which are responsible for the yellow and orange colors present in a large variety of plants. It is the most commonly used carotenoid color in food and beverage applications. As to the beta-carotene powder downstream application, food and beverage is its largest downstream market, which shares 50.24% of the consumption volume in 2015.

Beta carotene powder production has high technology barrier and is technology intensive industry. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world beta carotene powder industry. The main market players are DSM, BASF, Allied Bictech, Chr Hansen, LYCORED, etc. Top five company production took up about 81.51% of the global market in 2015.

At present, the production of beta carotene powder is distributed evenly in China, Europe, North America. North America is the largest production country of beta carotene powder in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The North America market took up about 48.50% in the global production market in 2015.

The global Beta Carotene Powder market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Beta Carotene Powder volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Beta Carotene Powder market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DSM

BASF

Allied Bictech

Chr Hansen

LYCORED

FMC Corporation

DDW

Zhejiang Medicine

HJ-Rise International

Zixin

Wuhan Stars

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Natural Product Extraction

Chemical Synthesis

Fermentation Method

Segment by Application

Food and Beverages

Feed Supplement

Cosmetic Additives

Others

