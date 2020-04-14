In this report, the Global Ceramic Foam Market Share and Growth 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Ceramic Foam Market Share and Growth 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Ceramic foam is a kind of tough foam made from ceramics. Manufacturing techniques include impregnating open-cell polymer foams internally with ceramic slurry and then firing in a kiln, leaving only ceramic material. The foams may consist of several ceramic materials such as aluminum oxide, a common high-temperature ceramic, and gets insulating powers from the many tiny air-filled voids within the material.

The foam can be used not only for thermal insulation, but for a variety of other applications such as acoustic insulation, absorption of environmental pollutants, filtration of molten metal alloys, and as substrate for catalysts requiring large internal surface area.

The ceramic foam industry concentration is relatively high; several manufacturers control more than one half of the global production, and high-end products are mainly from America and western European.

Giant manufactures mainly distribute in America, Europe and China. America has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Selee and Pyrotek, both have perfect products. As to UK, the Pyrotek is the first producer had become a global leader. In Germany, it is Drache that leads the technology development. In China, the manufacturers focus in Shandong, Jiangxi and Guangdong province. In Jiangxi, there are numerous small producers; their product quality is relatively poor.

This industry is affected by the global economy and government policy, so it’s important to keep an eye on economic indexes and leaders’ preference. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdeveloped regions where there is large population and fast economic growth the need of ceramic foam will increase.

The global Ceramic Foam market is valued at 290 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 370 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Ceramic Foam volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ceramic Foam market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Selee(US)

Foseco(UK)

Pyrotek(US)

Drache(DE)

LANIK(CS)

Ultramet(US)

Galaxy(ID)

ERG Aerospace(US)

Ferro-Term(PL)

Shandong Shengquan(CN)

FCRI Group(CN)

Jincheng Fuji(CN)

Baoding Ningxin(CN)

Guizhou New Material(CN)

Central Sourcing(CN)

Pingxiang Yingchao(CN)

Pingxiang Hualian(CN)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Aluminum Oxide Type

Zirconium Oxide Type

Silicon Carbide Type

Other

Segment by Application

Metallurgical Industry Filter

Thermal & Sound Insulating

Automobile Exhaust-gas Purification

Other

