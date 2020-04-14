Global Chromatography Resin Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

In this report, the Global Chromatography Resin market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Chromatography Resin market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Chromatography is an essential technology used for the purification of the biomolecules. Demand for the resins used for chromatography applications is growing with the rising applications of this technique. Chromatography resins are used in the process of separation and purification of the products and biomolecules in various methods used across different industrial verticals. Rising demand from different industries and technological advancements in the market are expected to create strong growth for the global chromatography resin market. Advancements of the emerging markets and various emerging industrial verticals like pharmaceuticals are expected to help this industry to maintain a steady growth in the next few years to come.

The global chromatography resin market is strongly driven by three crucial driving factors. These factors include rapid growth in the pharmaceutical industry, especially the demand from Asia Pacific regions, growth in the use of separation technique in the food industry and rising demand for monoclonal antibody therapeutics. Chromatography resin downstream is wide and recently chromatography resin has acquired increasing significance in various fields of monoclonal antibodies, non-antibody protein, polyclonal antibodies and others. Globally, the chromatography resin market is mainly driven by growing demand for monoclonal antibodies.

Global Chromatography Resin market size will increase to 1860 Million US$ by 2025, from 1220 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Chromatography Resin.

This report researches the worldwide Chromatography Resin market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Chromatography Resin breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

GE Healthcare

Tosoh Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Pall Corporation

Purolite Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Repligen Corporation

Avantor Performance Materials

Chromatography Resin Breakdown Data by Type

Size Exclusion Chromatography Resin

Ion Exchange Chromatography Resin

Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Resin

Mixed-Mode Chromatography Resin

Affinity Chromatography Resin

Protein A Chromatography Resin

Chromatography Resin Breakdown Data by Application

Pharmaceutical

Life Sciences

Food & Beverage Testing

Environmental Testing

Others

Chromatography Resin Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Chromatography Resin Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Chromatography Resin capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Chromatography Resin manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Chromatography Resin :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

