Global Citral Forecast & Opportunities 2019

Citral (C10H16O), also called 3,7-dimethyl-2,6-octadienal, a pale yellow liquid, with a strong lemon odour, that occurs in the essential oils of plants. It is insoluble in water but soluble in ethanol (ethyl alcohol), diethyl ether, and mineral oil. It is used in perfumes and flavourings and in the manufacture of other chemicals. Chemically, citral is a mixture of two aldehydes that have the same molecular formula but different structures.

In consumption market, the global sales value decreases with the 1.78% average growth rate. Europe and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In next two or three years, the production of citral would increase rapidly, which results from BASF putting into production in Malaysia and Zhejiang NHU new project of citral. So the international competition would be much keener. And then the price and gross would decrease. We predicted that the citral industry would present excess capacity status, while the demand exceeds supply recently.

Citral is mainly used in lemon essence, vitamin A, ionone, menthol and others. Report data showed that 5.93% of the citral market demand in lemon essence, 43.86% in vitamin A, 9.80% in ionone, and 31.84% in menthol in 2015. With the development of economy, these industries will need more citral. So, citral has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high quality citral through improving manufacturing process.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Kuraray

Zhejiang NHU

Kalpsutra Chemicals

Jiangxi Xuesong

Guangzhou Ri Huace

Jiangxi Global Natural Spices

Rajkeerth

Industrial and Fine Chemicals

Xinhua Nuowei

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Natural Citral

Synthetic Citral

Segment by Application

Lemon Essence

Vitamin A

Ionone

Menthol

Others

