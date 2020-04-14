Global Citral Forecast & Opportunities 2019
In this report, the Global Citral Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Citral Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Citral (C10H16O), also called 3,7-dimethyl-2,6-octadienal, a pale yellow liquid, with a strong lemon odour, that occurs in the essential oils of plants. It is insoluble in water but soluble in ethanol (ethyl alcohol), diethyl ether, and mineral oil. It is used in perfumes and flavourings and in the manufacture of other chemicals. Chemically, citral is a mixture of two aldehydes that have the same molecular formula but different structures.
In consumption market, the global sales value decreases with the 1.78% average growth rate. Europe and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In next two or three years, the production of citral would increase rapidly, which results from BASF putting into production in Malaysia and Zhejiang NHU new project of citral. So the international competition would be much keener. And then the price and gross would decrease. We predicted that the citral industry would present excess capacity status, while the demand exceeds supply recently.
Citral is mainly used in lemon essence, vitamin A, ionone, menthol and others. Report data showed that 5.93% of the citral market demand in lemon essence, 43.86% in vitamin A, 9.80% in ionone, and 31.84% in menthol in 2015. With the development of economy, these industries will need more citral. So, citral has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high quality citral through improving manufacturing process.
We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
This report focuses on Citral volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Citral market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
BASF
Kuraray
Zhejiang NHU
Kalpsutra Chemicals
Jiangxi Xuesong
Guangzhou Ri Huace
Jiangxi Global Natural Spices
Rajkeerth
Industrial and Fine Chemicals
Xinhua Nuowei
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Natural Citral
Synthetic Citral
Segment by Application
Lemon Essence
Vitamin A
Ionone
Menthol
Others
