Global Computer Peripherals Market Share and Growth 2019
In this report, the Global Computer Peripherals Market Share and Growth 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Computer Peripherals Market Share and Growth 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Computer peripherals cover all the computer input, output, and storage devices. They are most often used for personal and office work.
In 2017, demand for computer peripherals across commercial applications contributed significantly to revenue generation. The residential segment is likely to offer attractive market opportunities between 2018 and 2025 for players operating in the global market.
In 2017, North America was a prominent region of the computer peripherals market in terms of revenue and peripherals installed base. The adoption of computer peripherals across various industries in the region has been significant. Continuous demand for peripherals across countries such as Canada and the U.S. is projected to boost the market in the region.
This report focuses on Computer Peripherals volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Computer Peripherals market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Apple
Canon
Dell
Seiko Epson
Hewlett-Packard Enterprise
Hitachi
IBM
Intel
Logitech
Microsoft
NEC
Ricoh
Samsung Electronics
Toshiba
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Input Devices
Output Devices
Storage Devices
Others
Segment by Application
Residential
Commercial
