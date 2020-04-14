In this report, the Global Controlled-release Fertilizer Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Controlled-release Fertilizer Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Controlled-release fertilizer (CRF) is a granulated fertilizer that releases nutrients gradually into the soil (i.e., with a controlled release period). The slowness of the release is determined by the low solubility of the chemical compounds in the soil moisture. Since conventional fertilizers are soluble in water, the nutrients can disperse quickly as the fertilizer dissolves. Because controlled-release fertilizers are not water-soluble, their nutrients disperse into the soil more slowly. The fertilizer granules may have an insoluble substrate or a semi-permeable jacket that prevents dissolution while allowing nutrients to flow outward.

The Controlled-release Fertilizer industry concentration is high; there are a few manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from Americas and Europe. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in Americas and China such as UPL, Agrium, Kingenta Ecological Engineering Group and Haifa Chemicals.

Duo to the limited downstream consumption of the Controlled-release Fertilizer, it has small production share in fertilizer field, there are a few companies has several plants. Recent years, there are some companies start to research and development the product. The industry will form a much high concentration of global market competition in future. At present, the top five companies account for more than 70% of global market share in Controlled-release Fertilizer field.

The technological level of Controlled-release Fertilizer in China has a big gap compared with the international advanced level. Outstanding performance in product application performance is not outstanding, function is not strong, supporting enough, clean low level, product updates slow, long development cycle. There is little Controlled-release Fertilizer performance in China at or near the international advanced level.

The global Controlled-release Fertilizer market is valued at 1280 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1630 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Controlled-release Fertilizer volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Controlled-release Fertilizer market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Agrium

Israel Chemicals Limited

Haifa Chemicals

Yara International ASA

COMPO

Chisso-asahi Fertilizer

Aglukon Spezialduenger

OCI Agro

Ekompany Agro B.V.

Central Glass

Kingenta Ecological Engineering Group

Hanfeng Evergreen

Shikefeng Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Physical and Superficial Properties

Nutrients Release Mode

Segment by Application

Gardening

Agriculture

