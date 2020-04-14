In this report, the Global Crotonaldehyde Depth Analysis 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Crotonaldehyde Depth Analysis 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Crotonaldehyde is an almost colorless to pale yellow, highly flammable liquid with a lachrymatory effect and a pungent odor. It has poor solubility in water but is readily soluble in the usual organic solvents such as alcohols, ether and boiling point fractions of petroleum.

At the present, major manufacturers of crotonaldehyde are concentrated in China, but at the same time subject to performance crotonaldehyde, mainly consumption in China, so the market is a single channel.

Various countries and regions gradually began to focus on environmental issues; therefore, crotonaldehyde manufacturers are facing environmental problems and gradually increasing pressure which is also reflected in the gross margin.

Currently, Celanese is the only major manufacturer of crotonaldehyde in Germany and Western Europe, Sorbic foreign downstream products mainly rely on imports from China, which is reflected in China’s cheap labor costs and environmental issues, with the development of technology in the next few years, more rational the emergence of technology, in future more foreign manufacturers will enter into this field.

The global Crotonaldehyde market is valued at 220 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 310 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Crotonaldehyde volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Crotonaldehyde market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Celanese

Jinyimeng Group

Jilin Songtai Chemical

China Overseas Pioneer Chemicals

Shandong Kunda

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Type I

Type II

Segment by Application

Production of crotonic acid

Production of thiophenes

Pyridines

Pharmaceuticals

Dyes and pesticides

