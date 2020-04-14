Global Cuprous Oxide (CAS 1317-39-1) Depth Research 2019
In this report, the Global Cuprous Oxide (CAS 1317-39-1) Depth Research 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Cuprous Oxide (CAS 1317-39-1) Depth Research 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Cuprous oxide (Cu2O) is an oxide of copper also known as Copper(I) oxide. It is insoluble in water and organic solvents. We are manufacturing it by electrolysis method. Cuprous oxide is commonly used as a pigment, a fungicide and an antifouling agent for marine paints. It is used in agricultural fungicide, seed dressing; In Mineral supplements against an insufficiency of copper in the diet of animals, colorant for porcelain, glazes and glass.As an catalyst in various dyes and pharmaceutical industries. Cuprous oxide was the first substance known to behave as a semiconductor. The biological property of copper compounds takes important role in as fungicides in agriculture and biocides in antifouling paints for ships and wood preservations.
The global Cuprous Oxide (CAS 1317-39-1) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Cuprous Oxide (CAS 1317-39-1) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cuprous Oxide (CAS 1317-39-1) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
American Chemet
PERRYCHEM
Taixing Smelting
Huayi Chemical
Century Metal Products
Jiangsu Teho Metal Industry
Zhongzhenghuamei Technology
Xinbao Fine Chemical
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
0.98
0.99
Segment by Application
Catalyst
Colorant
Antifouling Agent
Fungicide
Pigment
Seed Dressing
