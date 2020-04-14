In this report, the Global CVD Diamond Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global CVD Diamond Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-cvd-diamond-forecast-andamp;-opportunities-2019



This report studies the CVD Diamond market, CVD is an acronym for chemical vapor deposition. This means that a material is deposited from a gas onto a substrate and that chemical reactions are involved. CVD Diamond is a synthetic diamond prepared by CVD techniques. Generally, low pressure of CVD diamond is applied.

Based on type, the global CVD diamond market has been segmented into polished and rough types. Rough CVD diamond segment contributed for the largest share in the market, Polished CVD diamond segment contributed for the market share is about 47%, by both revenue and volume, owing to increasing applications as gemstone in jewelry industry. A polished high quality CVD diamond costs 30% to 40% less than the mined diamond.

Stone CVD diamonds are preferred by both gemological and industrial customers owing to their hardness, compatibility with cutting process and larger surface area. CVD diamonds are grown in lab and they are completely free of conflict. Such factors aided the segment to be the largest segment of the CVD diamond market in 2017.

The global CVD Diamond market is valued at 300 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 540 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on CVD Diamond volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall CVD Diamond market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Element Six

IIa Technologies

Sumitomo Electric

Morgan

ADT

SP3

Diamond Materials

Hebei Plasma

EDP

DDK

Beijing Worldia

Applied Diamond

Scio Diamond

Heyaru Group

BetterThanDiamond

Jingzuan

Huanghe Whirlwind

UniDiamond

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Rough

Polished

Segment by Application

Machine & Cutting Tools

Thermal Applications

Electrochemical Applications

Gem Segment

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-cvd-diamond-forecast-andamp;-opportunities-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com