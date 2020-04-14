Global DeNOx Catalyst Regional Outlook 2019
In this report, the Global DeNOx Catalyst Regional Outlook 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global DeNOx Catalyst Regional Outlook 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
DeNOx catalyst is a chemical substance which can prompt reductant to react with NOx selectively
at a certain temperature. DeNOx catalyst has wide application in SCR (selective catalytic reduction) of power plant, cement plant, refinery plant, steel plant and transportation. SCR is a technology for the removal of nitrogen oxides.
DeNOx catalyst is installed in a NOx removal system called SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction), which reduces NOx from waste gas to N2 with reducing agents such as NH3 or urea.
TiO2 and V2O5 are the main raw materials for the production of deNOx catalyst. Most large and medium-sized companies purchase materials from the large-sized raw materials manufacturers.
DeNOx catalyst can be classified into honeycomb type and flat type. Honeycomb type is the main type and its share reached % in 2015.
DeNOx catalyst are often applied in power plant, cement plant, steel plant, refinery plant, transportation vehicle and others, of which power plant industry occupy the largest share.
The consumption shares of China, USA, EU and Japan were 47.03%, 12.56%, 18.61% and 2.97%. The consumption share slightly reduced 6.76%, 11.31% and 0.98% from 2011 to 2015. China’s consumption share increased 28.70% in this period.
The world deNOx catalyst production will increase at a growth rate of about 5.60 % owing to the demand in power plant, cement plant, steel plant, refinery plant, transportation vehicle and others. Global consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth and the main consumption region will be in China.
The global DeNOx Catalyst market is valued at 1800 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2000 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.3% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on DeNOx Catalyst volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall DeNOx Catalyst market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Envirotherm GmbH
BASF
Cormetech
Ceram-Ibiden
Johnson Matthey
Haldor Topsoe
Hitachi Zosen
Seshin Electronics
JGC C&C
CRI
Tianhe (Baoding)
Hailiang
Datang Environmental Industry Group
Fengye Group
GUODIAN TECH
Jiangsu Wonder
Tuna
Dongfang KWH
Chongqing Yuanda
Shandong Gem Sky
Beijing Denox Environment & Technology
China Huadian Group
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Honeycomb Type
Flat Type
Segment by Application
Power Plant
Cement Plant
Refinery Plant
Steel Plant
Transportation Vehicle
Others
