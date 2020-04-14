Global Dental Consumables Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 26,319.1 Mn By 2026

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Global Dental Consumables Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global dental consumables market was valued at US$ 14,908.1 Mn in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ 26,319.1 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Dental consumables are products which are widely used in dental practice for the treatment of dental complications such as tooth restoration, dental caries, abutment, root canal therapy and gingivitis. Dental care has undergone rapid change owing to the increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry and enhanced research activities conducted to restore oral health. Endodontic, Orthodontic and Periodontic have developed in the last 2 decades due to factors such as increased consumption of sugary snacks, tobacco and alcohol. Strategic collaboration and mergers among major players have a positive influence on the dental consumables market growth. The limitations associated with dental consumables market are limited dental insurance coverage in comparison to general health and lack of awareness & apathy towards dental care in remote areas of developing nations.

Retain dental care essentials are dominating the products segment for dental consumables market. The factors responsible for the magnificent growth of retail dental care essentials are increasing public health awareness regarding oral health. Launch of innovative dentifrices containing fluoride and triclosan prevent the occurrence of dental caries and gingivitis. Rising prevalence of facial trauma and loss of teeth due to nutritional deficiencies has resulted in increasing demand for orthodontic surgical procedures in the elderly population. Dental implants will showcase impressive growth owing to the rising demand for cosmetic dentistry and technological innovation in dental care by launch of biocompatible and biodegradable dental biomaterials.

North America is presently leading the regional segment for dental consumables market. Rising prevalence of dental deformities and increased access to well-developed dental facilities drive the dental consumable market growth in North America. Dental caries and gingivitis affects 90% of adults and schoolchildren in United States. American Dental Association (ADA) has implemented treatment guidelines for early diagnosing of oral cancer. Domicile of key players and enhanced funding by government healthcare agencies to promote oral health drive the dental consumables market growth in Europe. Asia Pacific will garner impressive growth during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026 on account of increasing number of patients suffering with oral health complications. Excessive consumption of alcohol and chewing of tobacco has led to rise in oral lesion in the developing nations of Asia Pacific region. Rise in medical tourism and emergence of local players pioneering in production of dentifrices propel the market growth in Asia Pacific region.

Companies engaged in the production and sale of dental consumables are Dentsply Sirona, Nakanishi, Inc., GlaxoSmithkline Plc., Henry Schein, Inc., Young Innovations, Inc., Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., Ultradent Products, Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG., 3M Company, and Patterson Companies, Inc.

Key Market Movements:

Increasing number of patients suffering with dental caries and other dental deformities worldwide

Rising public health awareness and oral health prevention campaign promoted by government healthcare agencies

Increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry and maxillofacial surgery to treat facial trauma and congenital orocranial deformities

