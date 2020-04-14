In this report, the Global Diethyl Malonate (CAS 105-53-3) Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Diethyl Malonate (CAS 105-53-3) Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Diethyl malonate, also known as DEM, is the diethyl ester of malonic acid. It is a colorless to pale yellow liquid with a fruity, banana, pineapple odor. It is an important starting material in pharmaceutical and agricultural chemical industries. It is widely used in the fields of drug intermediates, dyes & pigments and flavors & fragrance.

The global diethyl malonate industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in China, such as Hebei Chengxin, Tiande Chemical, Nanlin Chemical and Puhua Chemical. At present, Hebei Chengxin is the world leader, holding 39.25% production market share in 2015.

Diethyl malonate downstream is wide and recently diethyl malonate has acquired increasing significance in various fields of drug intermediates, dyes & pigments and flavors & fragrance. Globally, the diethyl malonate market is mainly driven by growing demand for drug intermediates. Drug intermediates accounts for nearly 48.74% of total downstream consumption of Diethyl Malonate in global and China has become largest market of global diethyl malonate industry.

Diethyl malonate can be mainly divided into technical grade and pharma grade which Pharma Grade captures about 50.20% and Technical Grade captures about 44% of diethyl malonate market in 2015. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from China are the major leaders in the international market of diethyl malonate.

The global Diethyl Malonate (CAS 105-53-3) market is valued at 73 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Diethyl Malonate (CAS 105-53-3) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Diethyl Malonate (CAS 105-53-3) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hebei Chengxin

Tiande Chemical

Nanlin Chemical

Puhua Chemical

Anhui Jinbang Medicine Chemical

Ziguang Chemical

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Technical Grade

Pharma Grade

Others

Segment by Application

Drug Intermediates

Dyes and Pigments

Flavors and Fragrance

Others

