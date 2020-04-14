Global Digital Crosspoint Switches Forecast & Opportunities 2019
In this report, the Global Digital Crosspoint Switches Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
Digital crosspoint switch is significantly considered as the next generation high speed packet switch. Digital crosspoint switches is used to transfer data at faster rate and are basically used in packet switching and telephony. Additionally, digital crosspoint switches are used in applications which include mechanical, medical, video and military among others. This is because digital crosspoint switches can handle several protocols, clock sources and data streams. Over past few years, semiconductor companies have developed chip-to-chip serial links that were deployed in various commercial routers and switches. Crosspoint switch enables high performance for two reasons, first faster data transfer and high speed data. Due to fast innovation pace coupled with changing market conditions in telecommunication industry and proliferation of standards, the digital crosspoint switch market provides opportunity for various integrated circuit manufacturers.
Digital crosspoint switches are commonly used as multiplexer in communication and networking infrastructure. Digital crosspoint switches are expected to achieve significant growth with increasing demand of less expensive, smaller and powerful crosspoint switches. Additionally, increasing demand of 3G wireless service, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) and wireless web devices have augmented the need for wide bandwidth communication systems. As digital crosspoint switches are intended to reduce the cost when implementing new systems, migration of broadcasting services such as multimedia-on-demand and cable TV to packet oriented networks is expected to provide major opportunity for this market. The telecommunication industry is rapidly changing. In the past, telecommunication market was driven by technology involved in voice service. Today, digital crosspoint switches are acting as building blocks for telecom systems by providing high flexibility and performance. The continuous adoption of broadband technology have created significant opportunity for IC suppliers that can create cost effective solutions for transport and processing of data. Additionally, increasing adoption of next generation wireless devices which include features such as video recorders, cameras, internet browsing in addition to capabilities such blogging, instant messaging and e-mail, the digital crosspoint switch market is poised to grow.
The global Digital Crosspoint Switches market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Digital Crosspoint Switches volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Digital Crosspoint Switches market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
LSI
Texas Instruments
Alcatel-Lucent
Huawei
Mindspeed
Vitesse Semiconductor
Cisco Systems
Juniper Networks
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Single Lane Crosspoint Switches
Dual Lane Crosspoint Switches
Quad Lane Crosspoint Switches
Segment by Application
Electronics
Military
Avionics
Medical
Others
