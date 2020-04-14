In this report, the Global Digital Fare Meters Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Digital Fare Meters Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Digital fare meters are electronic devices which are installed in taxicabs and auto rickshaws, which is used to calculate fare on the basis of distance travelled and waiting time. The digital fare meters have ticket receipt printers embedded in them, GPS systems to assist with the location and safety of the travelers. Credit and prepaid card support, Bluetooth support for communication with smartphones and tablets and other electronic devices, USB support. GPS technology has been used in digital taxi meters in order to protect the citizens from overpaying. Initially the digital taxi meters were based on optical transducer but due to the difference in the timer in the measurement controller and the module the reading were inaccurate, and the taxi owners chose longer roots to fake the digital fare meter readings. With the digital meter the customers can get benefits of a printed copy and SMS notifications. The digital fare meter has three basic functions which are “for hire”, “Hired” and “stopped”. The digital fare meters have built-in real time clock for automatic transitions from day fare to night fare, as the fare prices change from day fare to night fare.

The global digital fare meter is driven by factors such as accurate reading, easy to install, temper proof, weather proof, high durability and easy compatibility. As the digital fare meters are low in maintenance they are widely preferred by end users. The demand for global digital fare meters is expected to increase due rules and regulations set by government’s regulatory bodies. The restrain for the global digital fare meter would be the cab services offered by new market players which use online technology to calculate the fare such as android based fare meter.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sansui Electronics

Pulsar Technologies

Precision Electronic Instruments

Pricol

Super Meter

MIJO AUTO Meter

Superb Meter

Automotive Techno

National Meter

Maruti Meter

Unique Digital Meters

Srisenthilnathan Meter Works

Ar.Micro Equipment

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Meters With Printers

Meters With Without Printers

Segment by Application

Auto Rickshaw

Taxi

