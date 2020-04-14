In this report, the Global Dissolving Pulp Market Outlook (2014-2025) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Dissolving Pulp Market Outlook (2014-2025) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-dissolving-pulp-market-outlook-2014-2025-



Dissolving pulp is a type of chemical pulp that produced by put into chemical solution below 20 Celsius degrees and containing more than 92% (including 92%) of insoluble level points of alkaline pulp or sulfate wood pulp by weight, or containing more than 88% (including 88%) of insoluble level points of sulfite pulp, and ash content must not exceed 0.15% by weight.

The cellulose content of this type of pulp is above 90%, it is high whiteness, highly uniform cellulose polymerization degree, has special properties and uses.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S., E.U., Canada and Africa, The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturer such as Rayonier has relative higher level of product’s quality. As to E.U., the production countries are very scattered. In Japan, NPI is the first attempt to manufacture dissolving pulp with the use of a kraft pulp continuous digester. Most of Chinese manufactures locate in Shandong, Hunan and Fujian province.

The key consumption markets locate at underdeveloped countries. China sole take about a half of the global market share.

We tend to believe this industry is in mature stage, and the consumption increasing rate will take a mild level.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. Although developing countries like China domestic companies have price advantage, the application is narrow to some extent due to the poor manufacture processing, cheap raw material and less diversity of products.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Dissolving Pulp market is valued at 4690 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 6040 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.032 during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Dissolving Pulp volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dissolving Pulp market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sappi

Rayonier

Bracell

Tembec

Lenzing

Fortress Paper

Neucel

Aditya Birla

Phoenix Pulp & Paper

Nippon Paper

Sun Paper

Yueyang Paper

Qingshan Paper

Shixian Paper

Nanping Paper

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Eucalyptus Type

Pinewood Type

Other Type

Segment by Application

Viscose

Cellulose Acetate

Cellulose Ether and Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-dissolving-pulp-market-outlook-2014-2025-

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com