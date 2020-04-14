In this report, the Global Double Sided Tape Regional Outlook 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Double Sided Tape Regional Outlook 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-double-sided-tape-regional-outlook-2019



Double-sided tape is any pressure-sensitive tape that is coated with adhesive on both sides. It is designed to stick two surfaces together, often in a way which is not visible in the end product, due to it being in between the objects rather than overlaying them.

As Global overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Double Sided Tape industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into Double Sided Tape industry, the current demand for Double Sided Tape product is relatively low, lack of demand, excess supply. Ordinary Double Sided Tape products on the market do not sell well; rubber’s price is lower than past years. The signal of market price change indicates the trend in the Double Sided Tape industry, low-end product has excess capacity, and high-end product is not in short supply.

Double Sided Tape product demand market has certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products, low-end products, excess capacity, there is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share of imports acts, local enterprises export more low-end products overcapacity

As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. Currently, the Chinese Double Sided Tape industry is not only begin to transit to high-end Double Sided Tape products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.

The global Double Sided Tape market is valued at 3620 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 4370 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Double Sided Tape volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Double Sided Tape market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

TESA

Nitto Denko

SEKISUI

Lintec

Berry Plastics

Scapa Group

Yem Chio

Intertape

BO.MA

Wida

Powerband

Shurtape

KK Enterprise

CAPTAIN

Adhesives Research

DeWAL

Jonson Tapes

ZHONGSHAN CROWN

Sanli Adhesive Products

Zhongshan Guanchang

HAOTIAN RUBBER

Shanghai Xinguan

Dongguan Haixiang

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Thin Tape

Foam Tape

Fastening Material

Segment by Application

Daily

Industry

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-double-sided-tape-regional-outlook-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com