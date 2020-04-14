In this report, the Global EAS Antennas Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global EAS Antennas Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-eas-antennas-forecast-andamp;-opportunities-2019



An electronic article surveillance (EAS) system is an anti-theft technology that prevents employee theft and shoplifting from retail stores and shops. Small security tags, which are applied to high-value merchandise, warn retailers when shoplifters try to take items through EAS antennas at exit doors. EAS systems provide good security against casual theft. Shoplifters are not familiar with these systems and their mechanisms.

Retailers highly prefer security systems such as electronic article surveillance (EAS) antennas to prevent shoplifting and enhance their operational efficiency. It has been observed that retailers such as Walmart Stores, TESCO, Target, and Home Depot are focusing on reducing the retail shrinkage by investing heavily in EAS antennas. The installation of these systems will continue to increase during the projected period because they improve the inventory management and enhance the shopping experience for customers.

The global EAS antennas market is characterized by the presence of only a few players. Vendors are increasingly adopting mergers and acquisitions to expand their geographical presence. They are also coming up with innovative technologies to integrate RFID item-level reporting, AM detection, and traffic and video surveillance into one networked connection system.

The global EAS Antennas market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on EAS Antennas volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall EAS Antennas market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Agon Systems

Checkpoint Systems

GEIPL Barcode & RFID

GLOVE TECHNOLOGIES

Gunnebo Gateway

Hangzhou Century

Ketec

Nedap

TAG Company

Tyco Sensormatic

WG Security Products

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

RFID

EAS

Segment by Application

Apparels and fashion accessories

Cosmetics and pharmaceuticals

Supermarkets and large grocery stores

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-eas-antennas-forecast-andamp;-opportunities-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com