Global Envelope Tracking Chips Manufacturers Profiles, Market Size and Market Share 2019
In this report, the Global Envelope Tracking Chips Manufacturers Profiles, Market Size and Market Share 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Envelope Tracking Chips Manufacturers Profiles, Market Size and Market Share 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Envelope tracking chips incorporate envelope tracking technology, which is a power supply technique for improving the energy efficiency of radio frequency power amplifiers. The high frequency multi-phase buck converters used in envelope tracking are enabled by fast switching capabilities of eGaN FETs.
Factors such as demand for high end smartphones and tablet PCs and increasing growth rate of the wireless platform market are the primary factors driving the growth of envelope tracking chips market.
Asia Pacific envelope tracking chips market holds the largest market share and is expected to dominate the market in the near future owing rising demand for the consumer electronics products and high internet penetration in this region.
United States contributes a significant market share in envelope tracking chips market due to rise in adoption of IoT by enterprises in these regions followed by Europe.
This report focuses on Envelope Tracking Chips volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Envelope Tracking Chips market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Qualcomm
Texas Instruments
Artesyn Embedded Technologies
TriQuint Semiconductor
Samsung Electronics
R2 Semiconductor
Analog Devices
Linear Technology
Efficient Power Conversion
Maxim Integrated
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Cellular Communications
Wireless Communications
Satellite Communications
Segment by Application
Electronics
Automotive
Healthcare
Telecommunications
Space & Aviation
