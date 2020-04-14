Global Ethoxylated Bisphenol A Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019
In this report, the Global Ethoxylated Bisphenol A Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Ethoxylated Bisphenol A Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Ethoxylated bisphenol A is the polymer of bisphenol A and ethylene oxide. BPA-2EO is white solid while the BPA-4EO or BPA-6EO commonly seen is colourless or clear, slightly yellow liquid.
Chinese economy presented downward trend in the past few years, and the international economic situation is complicated, considering the macro economy development status, it is believed that ethoxylated bisphenol A industry has to face more uncertainties in the coming years. BASF, Kao Corporation, Kowa, Hannong, Yixing Hongbo Emulsifiers etc. are the major players of ethoxylated bisphenol A for the time being.
The global Ethoxylated Bisphenol A market is valued at 72 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 78 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.1% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Ethoxylated Bisphenol A volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ethoxylated Bisphenol A market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
BASF(DE)
Kao Corporation(JP)
Kowa Group(JP)
Hannong(KR)
Yixing Hongbo(CN)
Huangma(CN)
Precede Chem(CN)
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
BPA-2EO
BPA-4EO
BPA-6EO
BPA-3EO
BPA-10EO
Segment by Application
Reactive Diluents
Coating Formulations
